Todays Wordle #1886: Hints And Answer, Tuesday August 18

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Looking for help with today's Wordle? In this guide, we have some extra hints and clues to help you on your path to Wordle victory, plus a fun Bonus Wordle to solve while you're at it. The answer is below as well, plus some Wordle Bot analysis and plenty more.

Tyr's Day is upon us. It's the one-year anniversary of Pips, which is cool, though I suppose that has no bearing on Wordle. We're a few years into Wordle at this point and it's still going strong. I wonder what the next NYT Game will be?

Looking for Monday’s Wordle answer? Check out our guide right here.

Today's Bonus Custom Wordle Now that we can create our own custom Wordles, I'm including a bonus Wordle with each daily Wordle guide. These can be 4 to 7 letters long. Hopefully this is a fun extra challenge. Click the link below to play the Wordle I hand-crafted for you today. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes Today's Bonus Custom Wordle is 7 letters long. The hint : SNL made fun of James Cameron over this font.

: SNL made fun of James Cameron over this font. The clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

This Wordle has a double letter. Yesterday's Custom Wordle Answer: SHAMAN Okay, now that the bonus custom Wordle is out of the way, let's move on to the official real deal Wordle!

Wordle Hints: Tuesday, August 18 Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE

SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPARE (3 words left)

SPARE (3 words left) The Hint : Comics and dancing and malls all have this in common.

: Comics and dancing and malls all have this in common. The Clue: This Wordle has but one vowel. Hints not enough, or curious to see if you did better than me on today's Wordle? You can find the answer and read my Wordle Bot analysis and check out the current Competitive Wordle score between me, your humble Wordle guide, and the Wordle Bot below!

Today's Wordle Answer: Tuesday, August 18 Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain