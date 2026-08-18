Todays Wordle #1886: Hints And Answer, Tuesday August 18

Looking for help with today's Wordle? In this guide, we have some extra hints and clues to help you on your path to Wordle victory, plus a fun Bonus Wordle to solve while you're at it. The answer is below as well, plus some Wordle Bot analysis and plenty more.
Tyr's Day is upon us. It's the one-year anniversary of Pips, which is cool, though I suppose that has no bearing on Wordle. We're a few years into Wordle at this point and it's still going strong. I wonder what the next NYT Game will be?
Looking for Monday’s Wordle answer? Check out our guide right here.
Today's Bonus Custom Wordle
Now that we can create our own custom Wordles, I'm including a bonus Wordle with each daily Wordle guide. These can be 4 to 7 letters long. Hopefully this is a fun extra challenge. Click the link below to play the Wordle I hand-crafted for you today.
Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes
Today's Bonus Custom Wordle is 7 letters long.
- The hint: SNL made fun of James Cameron over this font.
- The clue: This Wordle has a double letter.
- Yesterday's Custom Wordle Answer: SHAMAN
Okay, now that the bonus custom Wordle is out of the way, let's move on to the official real deal Wordle!
Wordle Hints: Tuesday, August 18
- Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE
- My Starting Word Today: SPARE (3 words left)
- The Hint: Comics and dancing and malls all have this in common.
- The Clue: This Wordle has but one vowel.
Hints not enough, or curious to see if you did better than me on today's Wordle? You can find the answer and read my Wordle Bot analysis and check out the current Competitive Wordle score between me, your humble Wordle guide, and the Wordle Bot below!
Today's Wordle Answer: Tuesday, August 18
Today's Wordle Bot Analysis
Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.
August is my month, I guess. SPARE is a pretty normal guess in my kit of openers and today it was insanely lucky. It left me with three words but I honestly only thought of the one, and just hoped it would get me close. Turns out, STRIP was today's Wordle! Huzzah!
Competitive Wordle Score
I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets a point for guessing in three and loses it again for losing to me. Look at this score gap! The Wordle Bot will need amazing luck and I'll need to crash out entirely for this to turn around by the end of the month.
Erik: 26 points
Wordle Bot: 3 points
How To Play Competitive Wordle
- Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
- If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
- Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your pointsâ€”positive or negative.
- You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!
Today's Wordle Etymology
â€œStripâ€ comes from Old English strÈ³pan, meaning â€œto plunder, rob, or remove clothing,â€ from a Germanic root meaning â€œto strip bare.â€ The noun developed later for something removed or separatedâ€”hence a narrow strip of land, cloth, or material.
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