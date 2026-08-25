Of Course: Billionaire Druckenmiller Confirms Using AI For Op-Ed Criticizing Bessent

Topline Hedge fund billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller acknowledged his Wall Street Journal op-ed criticizing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s bond buyback expansion was written with artificial intelligence, validating users on social media who raised questions about the letter. Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and chief executive officer of Duquesne Family Office, during the Bloomberg Invest event in New York, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Key Facts

Druckenmiller, who once worked with Bessent under George Soros, said Bessent's policy to double the maximum size of government bond repurchases to $4 billion per operation was “price management â€” and a mistake.â€ The billionaire's op-ed sparked criticism from social media users who accused it of being AI-generated, citing an AI-detection tool called Pangram that called the letter 100% artificial intelligence. Druckenmiller told NOTUS â€œof course I used AI,â€ adding, â€œI’m not embarrassed by it â€¦ I write everything using AI now for the same reason I use a calculator when I do math problems.â€ Druckenmiller compared the buyback expansion to a “credible fiscal package,” writing, “Governments defending prices against fundamentals always lose.” The expansion was announced on Aug. 19 and triggered a slump in yields on long-dated bonds, which returned to their original levels the following afternoonâ€”movement Druckenmiller cited as the market’s swift rejection of the policy.

Forbes Valuation

We estimate Druckenmiller's net worth at $7.8 billion as of Tuesday, a fortune that has grown 66% since 2020.

Tangent

It is unclear whether the Wall Street Journal has a policy on AI-assisted submissions from outside contributors. The news outlet says it uses AI for â€œcomplex data-driven investigations, to summarize articles, to translate some content into local languages and to power website features,â€ noting, â€œWork that includes AI inputs is reviewed by a journalist before publishing.â€

Key Background