Celebrities react to country superstar Dolly Partons death

Celebrities are offering their condolences following the death of country music superstar Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Lily Tomlin, Parton’s longtime friend and one of her co-stars in the 1980 hit comedy “9 to 5,” wrote on Instagram, “No wordsâ€¦ðŸ’”.”

The movie was Parton’s big-screen debut, and she wrote and performed the film’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning theme song.

Tomlin said at the 16th Annual Governors Awards in 2025 that the song “9 to 5” was “so much bigger than any singular theme song on a movie soundtrack,” saying it “became an anthem for our culture of the time.”

She added at the time that Parton’s “humanitarian achievements are as staggering as her formidable singing career” and called her “one of the few people who remains in this world that everyone loves and respects.”

Dolly Parton performs live onstage at the UK Country Music Festival, April 1, 1976. Andrew Putler/Redferns/Getty Images

Country singer Kacey Musgraves wrote on social media on Tuesday, “This really really hurts.”

“The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden,” Musgraves said, adding, “So glad she’s with her Carl Dean.”

Dean, who was Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, Â died last year at the age of 82.

Parton's fellow country singer and actress Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram, “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.”

“There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang,” she continued. “… I'll never forget the first time I met you and I'll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart.”

The Jacksons called Parton a “true trailblazer” in a statement on Instagram.

“Through her extraordinary talent, kindness and generosity, she opened doors and inspired generations around the world. We share this special memory from 1977, when we had the honor of meeting Dolly in England on the same day we also met Queen Elizabeth II,” the Jacksons wrote alongside a carousel of images. “Thank you, Dolly, for the music, the joy and the light you shared with us all.”

“Our prayers are with Dolly's family, friends and everyone whose life she touched. … Your beautiful spirit and remarkable legacy will live on forever,” the Jacksons said.

Khloe Kardashian, a Parton superfan, also took to social media Tuesday, writing in an Instagram story post, “Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people.”

“A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever,” Kardashian wrote. “To have admired her was a gift. To have met her, spent time in her presence, and somehow been lucky enough that Dolly Parton knew my name… I will never have words big enough for what that means to me.”

“What an astronomical human being. What a legacy. What a loss,” she added. “There will never be another Dolly.

Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center, Feb. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Singer Kelly Clarkson also honored the legendary singer, writing on social media that Parton “had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends.”

“I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will,” Clarkson said. “What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us.”

Jack White of The White Stripes, who covered Parton’s hit song “Jolene” in 2000, posted a photo of Parton on Instagram with the caption, “Instant Sainthood.”

Actress and singer Â Kristin Chenoweth wrote on Instagram that she was “heartbroken,” calling Parton her “ultimate inspiration.”

“I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own. She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records,” Chenoweth said. “… The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you.”

The Muppets also honored the iconic performer, saying in a statement on Facebook, “There will never be another quite like Dolly Parton. She was the ultimate singer, songwriter, actress, performer, and philanthropist. She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off.”

Actress Octavia Spencer called Parton “a gift to the world,” writing on social media, [Y]our voice, your philanthropic heart, and warmth made us … feel seen and that the world was a pretty decent place.”

Actor Colman Domingo wrote on social media, “Dolly taught us that you can be anything and do anything and to do it with kindness. What a light. We are all grateful that we lived in a time of Dolly Parton. We will always love her.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.