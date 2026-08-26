The divide between Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk is widening after their latest earnings

The Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk logos.
Mike Blake | Tom Little | Reuters
The diverging paths of two GLP-1 drugmakers were on full display this week.
Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk beat second-quarter estimates and raised their full-year outlooks. But while investors cheered Lilly’s results, sending shares higher on Wednesday, they punished Novo a day earlier â€” underscoring a growing divide in Wall Street’s confidence in the two obesity drug leaders.
As Lilly continues to exceed expectations and widen its edge in the obesity drug space, Novo is still racing to win back market share, restore investor confidence in its pipeline and chart a clear path toward long-term growth.
“While Novo raised guidance (as expected), the pipeline and path to sustainable growth remain less clear,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note on Wednesday.
Eli Lilly’s stock has comfortably outperformed Novo Nordisk’s U.S.-traded shares this year.
At stake is a global market that some analysts expect to be worth more than $100 billion by the 2030s.Â In the U.S., Lilly held a 60.9% share of the obesity and diabetes drug market in the second quarter, compared with Novo’s 38.8%, according to Lilly’s earnings presentation Wednesday.
Lilly reported another quarter of blistering growth, with resilient demand for its blockbuster diabetes treatment Mounjaro and obesity drug Zepbound pushing revenue up 48% from a year ago. The company also hiked its full-year revenue guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that its treatments can sustain their sales momentum despite lower prices in the U.S. â€” an issue that Novo is also facing.Â Â
“The print reinforces our view that Lilly remains best positioned to capture the majority of global incretin market growth,” Bernstein analyst Courtney Breen said in a note on Wednesday, referring to the obesity and diabetes drug space.Â
Novo also topped Wall Street’s expectations and lifted its full-year outlook Tuesday, citing “increased expectations” for GLP-1 product sales.
Analysts said Novo benefited from rebate adjustments and other temporary factors during the quarter. Sales of the company’s diabetes drug Ozempic and overall obesity portfolio exceeded analyst estimates for the quarter, according to StreetAccount.
But investors appeared less focused on what Novo delivered this quarter and more on concerns about what comes next.
“All in all this leaves many questions open for 2027,” said Jefferies analyst Michael Leuchten in a research note on Tuesday.Â
Revenue of Novo’s closely watched Wegovy pill came in slightly below analyst expectations. That disappointed some investors and raised questions about whether it can become a big enough growth driver for the company.Â
“Wegovy Pill launch has shown promise, but 2Q results in the US highlight that more needs to be done to satisfy investors and truly beat expectations,” Seigerman said.
He acknowledged that part of the miss was due to the company reducing inventory of the pill, but said “a massive beat would have sated many” investors. The pill’s miss and share reaction “highlight a broader need for further pipeline diversification,” Seigerman added.
Despite that, Novo said the pill has reached more than 5 million patients since its U.S. launch in January, and the industry still bills it as one of the most successful drug launches in history. The drug has also shown higher efficacy than a rival obesity pill from Lilly, which launched a few months later than Novo’s treatment. That early entry to the market gave the Danish drugmaker an edge in the oral drug space.
Novo CEO Mike Doustdar also defended the pill’s strategy and launch following the company’s results. Regional expansions of the drug in the United Arab Emirates and the U.K., among others, this year could offer momentum, he said.
“We would not be able to … show a positive growth on the top and the bottom if items like the pill were not doing well and were not profitable,” Doustdar told CNBC’s Carolin Roth on Wednesday.
The company also gave more good news for its global prospects on Wednesday, when it said the Wegovy pill would launch in Germany in September, the product’s first entry into a European Union country.
Still, Novo’s updated outlook implies the company could post a sales decline this year, a contrast to Lilly’s expectation of ballooning revenue.
Novo on Tuesday also reported mixed trial results on a key experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, reigniting investor questions about whether the company’s drug pipeline can generate long-term growth. CagriSema couldn’t deliver as much blood sugar control as Zepbound in a large trial â€” the second time this year the new drug has failed to match Lilly’s blockbuster weight loss treatment.Â
That comes just days after Novo said a late-stage heart drug failed to reduce major cardiovascular events compared to placebo in a trial. Analysts viewed that experimental medicine, ziltivekimab, as a key opportunity for Novo to expand its cardiovascular portfolio and reduce reliance on its obesity and diabetes medicines.Â
“As pricing in the obesity market faces continuous headwinds, a clear strategy underpinned by franchise diversity is critical” for the company, Seigerman said.
For investors, the contrast is increasingly clear: Lilly is being viewed as the market’s momentum story, while Novo remains in a show-me phase as Wall Street waits for evidence that its turnaround efforts are taking hold.
“Overall nothing to inspire,” Citi research analysts said in a note on Tuesday about Novo.