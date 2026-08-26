Paul Thomas Andersons Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall to Tour This Fall

Cameron Winter is going on tour â€¦ sort of. Paul Thomas Andersonâ€˜s film of the Geese frontman's sold-out December 2025 performance at the storied, centuries-old arts institution Carnegie Hall will be making the rounds this fall.

Screenings of Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall on 35 mm will open on Nov. 20 in the city where it all began, Manhattan, as well as Brooklyn and Santa Monica, California, before spreading to theaters around the U.S. and Canada. Tickets for screenings go on sale Sept. 17. Full details are on a bespoke website.

Anderson shot the concert on 35 mm and 16 mm. The set list featured songs from Winter's Heavy Metal solo album, his Singles EP, and then-unreleased songs, performed on piano. Producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who won Grammys for work with Vampire Weekend and Adele, recorded the music, which is also coming out separately as a Winter live album, due Oct. 9. Benny Safdie (The Smashing Machine) co-produced the picture.

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Winter, who was 23 at the time of the performance, is reportedly one of the youngest ever solo headliners to perform at Carnegie Hall, but Bob Dylan edged him in 1963 at age 22. For comparison's sake, Enrico Caruso was 30 when he debuted at the Hall in 1903. Luciano Pavarotti was 37 at his fist in '73.

Winter's Heavy Metal was well received by critics, making Rolling Stone's albums of the year list, which also featured Geese's Getting Killed. He played a secret solo show in Queens in January, but he'll be on tour this fall as a member of Geese.