Dodgers Sends Fire Sale Message After $1.2 Billion Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: A detail shot of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the pitcher’s mound with confetti during the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Championship celebration at Dodger Stadium on Monday, November 3, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

Concerns surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter have created significant uncertainty around the franchise, particularly as his business empire falls under increased government and media scrutiny following an agreement to sell his controlling interest in the Los Angeles Lakers.

The developments have fueled speculation that Walter would soon be forced to sell additional sports assets, including the Dodgers. And the organization's ownership group, TWG Global, has now offered some clarity.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Ownership, Led By Mark Walter, Offers â€˜Fire Sale' Response â€œLess than a month ago, Mark Walter was the undisputed king of Los Angeles sports as owner of the NBA's marquee franchise Lakers and the MLB's Dodgers, the reigning World Series champs,â€ Erik Hayden noted for The Hollywood Reporter . â€œThe shocking sale of the Lakers to a group led by investor Jared Kushner and Disney mogul Bob Iger only threw fuel on the fire of what had been reported to be government scrutiny stemming from deals made by his asset-management giant Guggenheim Investments over the years.â€ That scrutiny has inevitably raised questions about whether the Dodgers could eventually become part of a broader effort by Walter to raise capital. For now, though, Walter's company says that is not happening and it has taken some umbrage with the characterization of the Lakers sale as well. TWG Global issued a statement defending its finances and directly addressing speculation about its sports properties. â€œTWG is not looking to sell its sports assets at â€˜fire sale' prices to raise capital for its insurance operations,â€ the statement read, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin . That statement came after the Lakers transaction and amid scrutiny involving insurance companies controlled by Walter's broader business empire. But it also seemed designed to respond to some questions about Walter's original purchase of the Dodgers, which are returning with some new scrutiny. ForbesFormer Astros MVP Takes Over For GM Dana Brown After Sudden Exit