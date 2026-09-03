American Airlines continues premium push with redesigned Boeing planes

American Airlines is expanding its push into premium travel on its largest planes.

The carrier on Wednesday launched its first retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, which it uses for its most popular long-haul international flights, including routes to London, Tokyo and Sydney.

The new layout on the wide-body plane features 144 premium seats, including 70 lie-flat seats with sliding doors in its Flagship Suite section at the front of the plane.

American said in 2022 that it planned to get rid of its international first class on many of its planes in favor of the single, larger premium cabin at the front of the plane. It started flying the suites last year after facing delays from suppliers.

The lie-flat seats can bring in close to $10,000 on some long-haul international routes compared with $2,000 or much less for a seat in the back.

There’s also a Premium Economy section, with 44 seats that have privacy headrest wings and adjustable calf and footrests, as well as 30 Main Cabin Extra seats with additional legroom.

There are 186 regular seats in updated plane’s Main Cabin.

American said its full fleet of 20 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be retrofitted by next year. The carrier will have a similar but smaller layout on its Airbus A321XLRs.