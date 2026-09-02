Fords production of highly profitable Super Duty trucks hits 20-year high as it recovers from supplier fires

Ford F-150 trucks are assembled at the Ford River Rouge Complex on Jan. 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan.

DETROIT â€” Ford Motor is increasing production of its crucial F-Series trucks after fires at an aluminum supplier severely impacted output over the past year.

The automaker confirmed Wednesday to CNBC that production of its large, highly profitable “Super Duty” trucks last month hit a 20-year high, while output of F-150 pickups reached their highest level in two years.

Ford’s F-Series trucks â€” which include the F-150 and larger “Super Duty” models such as F-250, F-350 and F-450 â€” were severely impacted by the supplier issues due to their large aluminum bodies and other components.

The Detroit automaker has spent the past year helping aluminum supplier Novelis get the impacted plant in Oswego, New York, back up and running following fires in September and November of last year.

The increases in production mean an influx of pickups are expected to arrive on dealership lots over the coming weeks and months, according to Rob Kaffl, Ford’s head of U.S. sales.

“We’re increasing production. Dealers will start seeing in the next 30, 60, 90 days that ramp-up in production,” Kaffl said Wednesday. “We have a healthy chain of in-transit and in-system.”

Ford said Super Duty production was more than 39,000 units in August, for its best month since March 2006, while F-150 production was its highest since August 2024.

The Ford Pro business is led by sales of the automaker’s Super Duty trucks that range from the F-150 to commercial trucks and chassis cabs.