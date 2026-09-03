OpenAI hails new era of artificial general intelligence with Astra model release

The president of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, has claimed the world has entered a new era of artificial general intelligence after the release of his company's latest model, Astra, which it described as the â€œworld's most intelligent and aligned modelâ€.

Brockman made the claim on Thursday as the San Francisco company released the model only weeks after a serious AI safety incident involving other models under its development caused international concern and a pause in Astra's training.

Artificial general intelligence â€“ or AGI â€“ is a fuzzy threshold that has long been talked about as a target for the AI industry. It has been defined as an AI system's ability to learn, reason and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks and domains at a human level or higher. OpenAI has defined it as â€œautonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable workâ€.

Brockman said: â€œIf we fast forward a couple years, and we look back and say when was it really that AGI was created,â€©I think it's going to be about this time, and I think it might be about this model.

â€œI think that we're at a point now where these models are solving unsolved 100-year-old math problems, but you can also use them in order to accelerate the economy [and] in order to benefit you and your personal life â€¦ I think it's not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era.â€

OpenAI said Astra was a â€œmajor advance for scientific discovery, mathematics and healthâ€, could fill out tax returns, build computer-game scenes, draw architectural visualisations, order food and do a job search in 2 minutes 51 seconds that would take a human five hours.

Days earlier Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief executive, was asked how he was feeling about AGI. He told the Sources podcast: â€œAt best it's a very poorly defined term. I was going to say it's like an irrelevant marketing term.â€

Last month OpenAI was forced to shut down parts of the model's training in response to what Altman called a â€œlegitimate AI safety accident and alignment failureâ€ that â€œshouldn't have happenedâ€.

Over the summer, other unreleased frontier AI models â€“ not Astra â€“ went rogue during training. They surreptitiously formed swarms of hundreds of agents, broke out of their training â€œsandboxâ€ and collaborated to attack Hugging Face, a third-party software store. The incident â€“ believed to be the first autonomous cyber-attack â€“ stunned even seasoned AI safety experts.

Astra has what OpenAI calls a â€œcriticalâ€ level of cybersecurity capability. That means it may hack into software in a way that, according to the company's own classification, â€œcould lead to catastrophe from unilateral actors, hacking military or industrial systems, or OpenAI infrastructureâ€.

But OpenAI said it was carefully aligned to â€œrefuse to comply with advanced cybersecurity tasksâ€ such as finding unknown flaws which create openings for malicious hackers. The company will only allow â€œless restrictive access to an initial set of trusted cybersecurity defendersâ€ who could use its prowess to strengthen rather than attack cyber defences.

On one hacking test it achieved a perfect score of 100%, compared with 5.5% on Open AI's previous cutting-edge cyber-capable model, GPT-5.6 Sol. On another it scored 42% compared with 30%, using fewer resources.

But OpenAI's chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, said: â€œAs models get more capable, understanding exactly what they can do gets harder.â€

He added: â€œConfidence in monitoring [how the AIs are behaving] may constrain further development. We would not accept degradation in our ability to monitor alignment beyond a certain level â€¦ we have to be willing to slow down or withhold further scaling where our confidence in safety is not sufficient.â€

The launch continues a torrent of new AI models from the leading US companies, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and SpaceX, as well as their Chinese rivals.

The race to release ever-more advanced AIs comes as OpenAI pushes towards a stock market listing that it hopes will value it at more than $850bn (Â£625bn). Anthropic is also targeting an IPO which could value it as high as $2tn.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 employees at frontier AI companies, including senior figures at OpenAI and Anthropic, recently signed a joint letter this summer that warned the companies were â€œunder intense competitive pressure not to unilaterally slow that accelerationâ€. They called on the US government to â€œsupport an international effort to develop the technical and governance tools needed to deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development.â€