Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Can Wirtz find his best for Liverpool?

Florian Wirtz is easing himself into his second season at Liverpool after a forgettable first. There were signs of promise against Nottingham Forest, where he set up the second equaliser and would have had a goal of his own if not for an offside in the buildup. It is clear the German needs to become more influential as a No 10 given the quality of players he has around him, especially after the expensive arrival of Bradley Barcola this week. Bruno Fernandes showed there is plenty of fun for an attacking midfielder to have against Ipswich and Wirtz can follow suit as a protagonist. Liverpool have drawn both their opening fixtures 2-2 and need something to kickstart their campaign, with a Friday night visit to promoted opposition a fine place to start. Wirtz should cause problems but, if he does not, the internal competition will be after his spot. Will Unwin

Red Bull gives you wings

Verticality, intensity and hard pressing are likely to be the order of the day at St James' Park, where two German graduates of the Red Bull stable meet on Saturday at lunchtime. Newcastle's new manager, Matthias Jaissle, is a former head coach of Red Bull Salzburg, while Bournemouth's Marco Rose has managed Salzburg and, more recently, RB Leipzig. â€œWe have the same idea of how we want to play football,â€ said Jaissle â€“ and Rose knows what to expect from Eddie Howe's successor. â€œMatthias and me were several years in the style of Red Bull,â€ he said. â€œEveryone knows how we work. You can see it clearly. He's a good coach. He's brought his ideas really quickly into the Newcastle team. They are playing quite intense, they have clear pressing patterns that are different from before.â€ Louise Taylor

Matthias Jaissle is looking for his first back-to-back league wins with Newcastle. Photograph: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bees plot left-wing raid on Black Cats

Saturday's meeting between two of the Premier League's best-run clubs, Brentford and Sunderland, promises to one of the best contests of the weekend, with both sides physical, technical and superbly coached. Brentford, in particular, have made a terrific start to the season, the left side of their team looking especially dangerous. Keane Lewis-Potter provides impetus from full-back, with Mamadou SangarÃ© backing up strong ball-winning and carrying with intelligent passing, while Kevin Schade offers a threat in behind and, increasingly, in front of goal. All of which suggests a difficult afternoon for Thomas Meunier, Sunderland's likely right-back who, at 34, has plenty of experience but might struggle with the athletic questions asked of him. He will, though, be able to rely on assistance from Noah Sadiki, whose nous, work ethic and running power will be invaluable in defending Sunderland's right flank. How that battle plays out will go a long way towards deciding the game. Daniel Harris

Chema looks another astute Brighton buy

We can be sure any player Brighton buy has delivered the data metrics employed by the owner, Tony Bloom. But Chema AndrÃ©s, the 21-year-old midfielder just signed from Stuttgart, also nails the eye test. Signed for Â£18.9m, it's already tempting to speculate how sizeable the mark-up will be when Brighton sell him on. If we remember we're talking about a sport, it's impossible not to be excited about what the former Real Madrid academy midfielder brings to Fabian HÃ¼rzeler's team. A No 6 of the old school, Chema offers economical movement but extravagant intelligence, evident in his passing and anticipation. Even if this weekend's game against Leeds comes too early for him to be handed a start, he will make an impact soon enough. DH

Brighton v Leeds (Saturday 3pm)

An early basement battle at the Cottage

It's been a tricky summer for Crystal Palace despite their Conference League win. Oliver Glasner has gone, with two key defenders in Daniel MuÃ±oz and Maxence Lacroix also departing and Jean-Philippe Mateta and IsmaÃ¯la Sarr trying their best to join them. This upheaval has left Pierre Sage, whose existing relationship with Malick Fofana wasn't enough to secure the Lyon winger's signature, with major problems. The former Lens coach is seeking to replace the club's most successful manager while learning what works in a new league, with new players and without three mainstays. It wasn't especially surprising to see Palace lose their first two matches, while Fulham have also been beaten twice while seeking to bed in a new coach and arrivals. More troubling for both teams is that the promoted sides look competitive. Hull and Ipswich have performed well and won games, while Coventry are better than they've shown so far. Though it's far too early to talk about relegation, this already feels like a game of significance for two sides struggling for momentum. DH

Fulham v Crystal Palace (Saturday 3pm)

Graphic showing Fulham and Crystal Palace second and fourth respectively among the favourites for relegation, according to Opta data

O'Reilly to step into Rodri role for City?

Manchester City spent more than Â£300m on new midfielders in this transfer window, but look light in the No 6 role, with Rodri and Nico GonzÃ¡lez both departing. Ayyoub Bouaddi, bought as Rodri's long-term successor, is only 18, so Enzo Maresca's plan is to ease him into first-team action. The Manchester City manager deployed Marc GuÃ©hi in a holding midfield role against Bournemouth, and is also confident Nico O'Reilly can switch from left-back to operate there. O'Reilly may line up at the base of midfield for Coventry's visit, with City seeking a third straight win. Maresca is also not fazed by Omar Marmoush's departure on an initial loan to Spurs, with Iliman Ndiaye arriving on deadline day and Antoine Semenyo also an able deputy centre-forward if Erling Haaland is unavailable. Jamie Jackson

Manchester City v Coventry (Saturday 3pm)

Delap to be thrown in against shaky Spurs

Liam Delap came off the bench against Liverpool and helped create Nottingham Forest's second goal with quick thinking from a throw-in. The striker cost Â£45m from Chelsea but missed out on an intense pre-season after Xabi Alonso decided he was surplus to requirements, so needs to build fitness. Considering Tottenham's major flaws thus far, it would make sense for Delap to be given the chance to spearhead the Forest attack. The former England Under-21 international is the ideal No 9, quick, strong and a capable finisher, but needs to get all these attributes sharpened up. An outing against a fragile opponent could speed up the process. Tottenham are bottom of the league having conceded five and scored none in two games, and compared to Chris Wood or Igor Jesus, Delap is a far scarier foe, as Oliver Glasner will know. WU

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (Saturday 3pm)

Six points, seven signings for happy Hull

They may have nabbed two wins in as many games upon their return to the Premier League but Hull were still not happy with their squad, seven new players arriving in the final week of the window. That means the Tigers have made 19 signings since promotion, which is an impressive turnover in personnel. Sergej Jakirovic needs to decide whether to incorporate these potential upgrades into his starting XI as soon as possible or make them earn the shirts from those who have accumulated six points. No one has let down the head coach or the fans over 180 minutes, so it would be harsh to drop anyone but, equally, having spent so much money on acquisitions, it could be argued that the sooner they get on the pitch, the quicker they will gel. It is not an easy decision for Jakirovic to make but he values loyalty and will want to challenge the mentality of the new arrivals â€“ no one will walk into the side he has built. WU

Hull v Aston Villa (Saturday 5.30pm)

Elliot Stroud, one of Hull's 19 summer signings, in action during their 1-0 win at Coventry. Photograph: Neal Simpson/Getty Images/Allstar

Everton fans react to dismal deadline day

There are parallels between Manchester United's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium and their 3-0 win at Goodison Park in 2023 in the sense they will face a furious Everton crowd, and for the second time in four seasons the anger will not be directed towards them. Three years ago it was the Premier League in Evertonians' sights following the record 10-point deduction that had just been imposed on the club. This time it is Everton's owners, the Friedkin Group, in the firing line following the club's shambolic end to the transfer window. There will be no flag displays inside the stadium after the group responsible for organising them, the 1878s, withdrew their support and there are calls for a â€œnot a pound in the groundâ€ campaign in response to the owners making a profit on transfers while leaving David Moyes with a weaker squad. Everton have started the season positively on the pitch, but are now surrounded by problems of their owners' making. Andy Hunter

Everton v Manchester United (Sunday 2pm)

Chelsea face litmus test in London derby

You have to go back to the start of the 2021-22 season, when Arsenal had Rob Holding and Pablo MarÃ­ in central defence, for the last time that Chelsea beat their north London rivals, a run of 11 matches in all competitions. But having come close to ending that sequence in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last season before things began to unravel for Enzo Maresca, the Italian's successor, Xabi Alonso, will head to the Emirates to face his old friend Mikel Arteta in a competitive match for the first time as a manager full of confidence after winning his opening two games. Chelsea's new-look front three of Cole Palmer, JoÃ£o Pedro and Morgan Rogers can certainly cause Arsenal problems, although the question is whether a defence that has already conceded five goals can keep out the champions at the other end. Ed Aarons

Arsenal v Chelsea (Sunday 4.30pm)