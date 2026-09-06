LeBron James teases partnership with Polymarket

Sports legend LeBron James speaking at the CNBC Game Plan Summit in New York City on July 16, 2026.

Superstar athlete LeBron James teased an upcoming partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket in a social media post on Saturday.

James posted a 14-second video on social media platform X that appeared to be an advertisement for Polymarket. “Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon. In partnership with @Polymarket,” James wrote.

In the video, the basketball legend appears in the elevator of Polymarket’s headquarters and heads to the company’s sports floor.

The post teases a larger campaign between James and Polymarket focused on football, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Further details are expected in the week ahead, the person added.

The terms of James’ deal with Polymarket have not been disclosed. NBA rules restrict players’ financial interests in companies that offer league-related wagering or similar products, including limits on ownership stakes.

Representatives for James and Polymarket declined to comment beyond James’ Saturday post.

James, who is the NBA’s all-time scorer, announced in July he would join the Philadelphia 76ers for his record-extending 24th season â€” and final chapter of his career. While James didn’t disclose terms of the deal, ESPN previously reported he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option â€” a significant pay cut from the more than $50 million he made with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The 2026-2027 NBA season is set to begin in mid-October.

The four-time NBA champion will join a growing list of star athletes and sports leagues teaming up with prediction market platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi. Prediction markets allow users to trade contracts tied to whether future events occur, including sports outcomes.

Earlier this year, Miami Heat star player Giannis Antetokounmpo became a shareholder in Kalshi and agreed to participate in marketing and live events. Kalshi has said his stake is passive, and its rules prohibit him from trading on NBA-related markets. Athletes, teams and leagues have also inked deals with Kalshi.

Meanwhile, Polymarket has inked partnerships with top leagues including Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, as well as pro teams like MLB’s New York Yankees and NHL’s New York Rangers.

Polymarket is restructuring its marketing operation under new leadership ahead of a busy fall sports calendar, CNBC previously reported.

The company recently hired Travis VanderZanden â€” formerly of Uber Technologies and Lyft , and the founder ofÂ E-Scooter startup Bird â€” as its chief growth officer. He is expected to oversee Polymarket’s marketing, CNBC reported.

Disclosure: CNBC and Kalshi have a commercial relationship that includes customer acquisition and a minority investment.

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