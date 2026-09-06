Family offices make opportunistic bets on real estate as investors sit on sidelines

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer.Â Sign upÂ to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

Private investment firms of the ultra-wealthy are snapping up domestic real estate as the market’s recovery continues to stall, family office investors told Inside Wealth.

While persistently high interest rates and geopolitical conflicts have many investors sitting on the sidelines, family offices can afford to make opportunistic bets as they invest for the long haul.

Travis King, CEO of Realm, said the collective of some 100 families has invested about $100 million in Northern California real estate in the past six months. Realm has seized on bargains, such as buying an office property in San Francisco at about 21% of what it last traded for and what it could cost to build it today.

“We looked at it and said, ‘Hey, San Francisco has been beaten up, but we believe that tech is going to continue to be a very robust environment, and we continue to believe that that’s going to be the main driver of the U.S. economy going forward. We don’t think San Francisco is going anywhere,'” he said. “It seems like that call is accurate, based on the fact that we’re now trading paper on either leases or purchase and sale agreements on several of these properties.”

King said some families are nervous about deploying their money during these turbulent times, but that more are interested in taking advantage of low valuations.

“It’s a difficult time to live through, just as a citizen, but it’s an interesting time as an investor, because that’s the time that makes it the best pricing,” he said.

Matthew Cohen, partner at Declaration Partners, the investment firm anchored by Carlyle billionaire David Rubenstein’s family office, said the firm’s long investment horizon allows it to seize opportunities that traditional asset managers cannot.

Declaration Partners closed its second real estate investing fund in October, raising about $303 million. It has made a flurry of deals in recent months, such as signing a $50.1 million master lease for three storefronts in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. While the tenants’ current rents are below market rates, Declaration Partners’ lease spans 25 years, with an option to extend to 2091.

“A lot of institutional funds look at opportunities like that and say, ‘If I can’t execute a business plan in a year and a half or in two years or three years, that’s not quick enough,'” Cohen said. “It required somebody who had the longer-term perspective to say, ‘I’m willing to hold longer term to wait out the expirations of those leases,’ and the patience and flexibility to work with a private owner to come up with a structure that was mutually beneficial.”