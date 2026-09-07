German startup sends first commercial rocket into space from Europe

A German startup has launched the first commercial rocket to reach orbit from continental Europe, a milestone for Europe's efforts to secure independent access to space.

Isar Aerospace said on Sunday that it would rapidly â expand satellite deployments after the â first orbital launch of â€‹its uncrewed Spectrum rocket from Arctic Norway, marking a â breakthrough for a region where several countries are seeking a foothold in the fast-growing market for satellite launches.

â€œLaunch capability is right now the biggest bottleneck in the entire industry,â€ Isar's co-founder and chief executive, Daniel Metzler, told reporters.

Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, hailed Saturday's launch in a â€‹statement, calling it â€œthe beginning of a new eraâ€.

Merz visited Isar's â€Œlaunch site in March, underscoring Europe's â€Œefforts to establish greater autonomy as the global order once championed by the US is shifting under the administration of country's president, Donald Trump.

The EU defence and space commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, wrote on the social media platform X: â€œEurope's independent access to space just got a major boost.â€

Blasting off from AndÃ¸ya Spaceport, Spectrum carried five small satellites along with an in-flight technology experiment.

It was Isar's second launch, 18 months after the company's first rocket plunged into the sea and exploded in a fiery spectacle shortly after takeoff from the same site.

Isar has said it already has five more rockets in production and is now focused on scaling up operations to meet rising demand, with a long-term goal of conducting about 40 launches a year.

The German company â€‹is developing a second launch site in Nova Scotia in eastern Canada.

Global players â in the satellite launch market include Elon Musk's SpaceX, which launches from the US, and the French firm ArianeGroup, â€‹a joint venture between Airbus and Safran â€‹that uses a spaceport in French Guiana, South America.