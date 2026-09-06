Tom Brady says hes asked NFL about potential comeback: They dont like that idea very much

Tom Brady may not be returning to the NFL â€” but he has explored if it’s possible.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback, a frequent subject of un-retirement rumors, told CNBC Sport this week that he has asked the NFL about its policy around returning to the league as a player while maintaining his status as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders â€” but he has no plans to return.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said in an interview promoting his World Cup ad campaign with Ferrero. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

An NFL spokesperson said if Brady were to pursue a return to the league, he would first need to divest his ownership stake in the Raiders, citing a 2023 policy that prohibits players or team employees from taking equity in a club.

“In addition, there would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner,” the spokesperson added.

Brady last week participated in a Fanatics flag football game and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While Brady acknowledged he loved being back on the field, he said, “if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”