At least five dead after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

An Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami international airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon after the flight, which was arriving from Puerto Rico, overshot the runway, striking several vehicles and resulting in at least five deaths.

The plane erupted in flames as dark smoke billowed into the sky, bringing operations at one of the busiest airports in the US to a halt. The pilot and copilot were trapped in the cockpit as a result of the crash, said the Miami-Dade rescue fire chief Ray Jadallah.

The mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade county said at a news conference on Sunday that in addition to the five people who were killed, five others were injured. Miami-Dade fire rescue confirmed during the same conference that ten total people were involved, with five deaths, three people in critical condition and two taken to a local hospital.

A screengrab from a social media video of the crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane. Photograph: Rohan Ellis/Reuters

Jadallah, described the incident as a â€œvery complex situationâ€ where the plane crashed into multiple vehicles as it ran off the tarmac, trapping several people inside their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board has assembled a team to investigate, the agency said in a social media post on Sunday evening. They are scheduling a media briefing for Monday.

Videos posted online show heavy plumes of smoke surrounding an aircraft bearing the Amazon arrow logo on its tail. Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be casualties, but details about injuries or fatalities remained unclear.

The plane was a Boeing 767 flying for Amazon Prime Air.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed the crash in a statement to the Guardian, saying: â€œ21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis MuÃ±oz MarÃ­n International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate.â€

The plane overran the airport's diagonal runway and was disabled at the north-west end of the airport, a spokesperson for Miami international airport said.

An air and ground stop has been issued at the airport, preventing all other flights from landing or taking off at the busy south Florida hub. Fire crews were still dealing with a fuel leak on the plane several hours after the crash, Jadallah said.

â€œAll runways and taxiways at MIA are currently closed as of 3pm and a ground stop is in effect,â€ the airport said, adding: â€œMiami-Dade Fire Rescue has responded to the scene.â€

About 250 flights were delayed at the airport late afternoon on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

More than 60 units from the Miami-Dade fire rescue services appeared on scene, with units arriving â€œto find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showingâ€, the fire department said, with the post adding that the plane had struck multiple vehicles near the airport.

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Firefighters were â€œworking on extinguishing the fire and assessing patientsâ€, the post said.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said on social media that responders would â€œassess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runwayâ€.

â€œIf you're traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations,â€ he added.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade sheriff's office announced street closures due to the crash, saying: â€œNW 67th Avenue between NW 25th Street â€“ NW 36th Street is currently closed. Expect delays and seek alternate routes.â€

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson told the Guardian in a statement: â€œWe can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today.â€

Amazon said in a statement that it would cooperate with any investigation.

â€œWe're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami international airport,â€ the company said. â€œOur deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.â€