Radiohead Reveal 2027 Japan and Australia Tour

Days after fans spotted mysterious postcards in Australia and Japan, Radiohead have officially announced a 2027 tour that will take them them to both countries next summer.

The news of the 21-date trek arrives exactly one year after the band announced a fall 2025 tour in Europe, marking their first shows since 2018. Similar to that tour, the Australia/Japan run will feature consecutive nights at a small number of arenas. It kicks off on May 3 at the Rac Arena in Perth, where they're slated to play four shows, followed by mini residencies in Melbourne and Sydney. They'll then head to Japan on June 8 for five nights at the GMO Arena in Saitama (a large city just north of Tokyo).

The band last performed in Australia in 2012, and last headlined Japan in October 2008, on the In Rainbows tour. (They also performed there at the Summer Sonic Festival in 2016). Earlier this year, guitarist Ed O'Brien confirmed to Rolling Stone that more shows were on the horizon. â€œIt's definitely happening,â€ he told us. â€œWhat we're going to do is, every year we're going to do a different continent, and we're going to do 20 shows each year. No more, no less.â€

The band's 2025 European run was a triumphant moment for fans, who got to see the band play career-spanning sets that featured surprises like â€œJigsaw Falling into Placeâ€ and â€œ(Nice Dream)â€ (their first time playing either one in 16 years), â€œJustâ€ (the first time since 2009), and â€œKid Aâ€ and â€œTalk Show Hostâ€ (first time since 2018). Hopefully, they'll unearth more rarities on the new tour, especially considering that In Rainbows turns 20 in the fall.

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Tickets will only be available via the band's website; registration opens Sept. 7 at 3 a.m. ET.

Radiohead 2027 Tour Dates

May 3 â€” Rac Arena, Perth, Australia

May 4 â€” Rac Arena, Perth, Australia

May 6 â€” Rac Arena, Perth, Australia

May 7 â€” Rac Arena, Perth, Australia

May 13 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 14 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 16 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 17 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 19 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 20 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 25 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

May 26 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

May 28 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

May 29 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

May 31 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

June 1 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

June 8 â€” GMO Arena Saitama, Japan

June 9 â€” GMO Arena Saitama, Japan

June 11 â€” GMO Arena Saitama, Japan

June 12 â€” GMO Arena Saitama, Japan

June 13 â€” GMO Arena Saitama, Japan