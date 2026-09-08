Bombardier points out U.S. footprint after Trump says aerospace giant must build in America

An Air Canada Bombardier CRJ-900LR aircraft is seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington Virginia, on Oct. 5, 2025.

Bombardier pointed out its footprint in the U.S. after President Donald Trump said the Canadian airplane manufacturer must build in America to access the local market.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.'”

Bombardier in statement to CNBC said that its workers are based all over the U.S., with direct employment in more than 20 states and sites in 10 states, including California, Texas and Arizona.

The company also added that its aircraft are built with American-made components such as engines, avionics and many more key systems provided by American companies.

It also has plans to grow its defense activities and its service network in the country, as well as inaugurate a new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana later this year.

“Bombardier values its great partnership with American companies and its U.S. employees,” it said.

In a separate statement, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said that the company had a presence in Wichita, Kansas, and supports a local workforce of more than one thousand employees.

Moran said he has reached out to Trump to make sure he was “aware of the significant contributions of Bombardier to Kansas and the importance of its presence in Wichita.”



Trump’s statement comes amid a bitter trade war between the U.S. and Canada, and on the eve of retaliatory tariffs set to take effect Tuesday on a range of U.S. goods.