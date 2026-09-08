Worlds 2nd most powerful military draws Africas strongest closer as it stages drills with Thailand and Belarus

In August 2026, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force conducted simultaneous drills with Egypt, Thailand and Belarus, showcasing its ability to deploy forces overseas while strengthening partnerships with strategically important countries.

The drills coincide with a wider shift in North Africa's security landscape, as the region's major militaries strengthen defence ties with global powers, with Egypt deepening cooperation with China, Morocco with the United States and Algeria with Russia.

China's Military Push Into Africa Through Egypt



The China-Egypt â€œEagles of Civilization 2026â€ air exercise brings together two expanding defence partners, with drills covering air combat tactics, air superiority operations and combat search and rescue missions.

The exercise highlights Beijing's growing military engagement with Egypt, home to one of Africa's most powerful armed forces and a major regional player with an air force equipped with American, French and Russian aircraft.

Its strategic location, control of the Suez Canal and influence across the Middle East and Africa have made it a key partner for competing global powers seeking influence in the region.

The exercise follows the first â€œEagles of Civilizationâ€ training held in 2025, when China deployed a full air force package to Egypt, including J-10C fighter jets, KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft and YY-20 aerial refuelling aircraft.

According to China's Global Times, it was the first time the PLA Air Force sent a force package to Africa for joint training.

The drills covered air superiority operations, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), battlefield search and rescue and mixed formations, while the two sides also exchanged views on training models, air combat tactics and aerial refuelling.

Military experts say the exercises allow China to strengthen its long-distance operational capabilities while giving partner countries an opportunity to observe Chinese aviation technology and combat methods.





North Africa's Military Alliances Split Between Global Powers



China's growing defence relationship with Egypt is unfolding as North Africa's major military powers deepen ties with different global players.

Morocco has strengthened its defence partnership with the United States, becoming one of Washington's closest security partners in Africa.

Through exercises such as African Lion and major acquisitions, Rabat has expanded its military capabilities with systems including F-16 Block 72 fighter jets, Apache helicopters and HIMARS rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Algeria, Morocco's regional rival, has maintained deep military ties with Russia, which has historically been its main defence supplier.

Algiers operates Russian-made platforms including Su-30 fighter jets, Su-34 aircraft, S-300 and S-400 air defence systems and Kilo-class submarines.

Egypt, despite maintaining defence ties with Washington and Moscow, appears to be moving closer to Beijing as it explores Chinese military technology, including the J-10C fighter jet and other advanced aviation and unmanned systems.

China Expands Global Military Reach Through Joint Exercises



Egypt's growing military engagement with China is part of a wider effort by Beijing to expand defence partnerships beyond Asia.

In August, the PLA Air Force conducted joint exercises with partners across Europe, Asia and Africa.

The drills included the â€œSwift Eagle 2026â€ airborne exercise with Belarus and the â€œFalcon Strike 2026â€ exercise with Thailand, highlighting China's ability to coordinate military activities across multiple regions.

The Belarus exercise focused on airborne operations, joint command coordination and counter-terrorism capabilities, with Chinese and Belarusian forces training to improve cooperation and familiarise themselves with each other's procedures.

The Thailand exercise involved advanced aircraft, including Chinese J-10C fighter jets, J-10S fighter trainers and Y-20 transport aircraft, alongside Thailand's JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets and Alpha Jet light attack and training aircraft.