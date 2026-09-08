Prediction: Fenerbahce vs Roma

Two camps who will get their respective Champions League adventures underway on Thursday evening, Fenerbahce will welcome Roma to Istanbul.

With the European action rolling onto Thursday, there are a host of attractive Champions League betting promotions available.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 8/11

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

Fenerbahce

Starting with the hosts, dragging themselves to a lucrative Champions League ticket on August 26th as they edged past Lyon thanks to an incredibly fierce 3-2 aggregate win, Fenerbahce have plenty of expectations on their shoulders this season. Once again settling for their usual silver medal finish among Turkey's elite back in May, Ismail Kartal's side are also searching for an immediate response on Thursday evening. Watching their unbeaten start to proceedings come to an abrupt end over the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against bitter local rivals Besiktas, Fenerbahce also know the importance of finding some crucial defensive steel. Facing what could be a tricky Champions League opener here, the Yellow Canaries have mustered just a sole clean sheet from their previous six appearances across all competitions.

Fenerbahce Team News

At the centre of messy post-match scenes in France last month, former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been handed a two-match Champions League suspension. All still dealing with respective injury issues, Fenerbahce will be without the likes of Jayden Oosterwolde, Mert Gunok and ex-Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio will miss out here.

Enjoying a free-scoring start to life in Istanbul and registering four direct goal contributions in as many appearances across all competitions (three goals, one assist), summer recruit and Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi will lead the line on Thursday evening.

Roma

As for the visitors, mounting what was a sensational last-gasp comeback at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night, Roma certainly find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Clinching a bronze medal finish among Italy's elite last season and receiving a string of plaudits from across the continent, Gian Piero Gasperini's side have enjoyed another dominant start to proceedings. Getting the 2026/27 campaign underway with consecutive 4-0 romps against Fiorentina and Lecce, the Wolves will be relishing a trip to Turkey on Thursday evening. In fact, Roma have won all of their first three Serie A showdowns by an aggregate score of 10-1 and they are currently leading the chase at the top of the table. In fact, the Italian high-flyers have not suffered a single defeat across any competition since returning from March's international break.

Roma Team News

Yet to make a single appearance across any format since back in April, Italian international Lorenzo Pellegrini remains on the sidelines with a long-term thigh injury. Likewise, academy graduate Muhammed Bah is still recovering from a knee issue and won't play any part here.

Coming off the bench and bagging a sensational last-gasp winner against Atalanta on Saturday night, Matias Soule could be handed a full recall. Embarking on an astonishing start to life in Rome and making his Italian switch a permanent one over the summer, ex-Aston Villa misfit Donyell Malen will lead the line.

Fenerbahce vs Roma Key Factors to Consider

Thursday's Champions League opener in Istanbul will be the first competitive meeting between Fenerbahce and Roma.

Roma have won each of their opening three Serie A appearances by an aggregate score of 10-1.

In fact, the Wolves have not suffered a single defeat across any competition since returning from March's international break.

Fenerbahce have clinched just a sole clean sheet from their previous six appearances across all formats.

Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi has registered our direct goal contributions in as many appearances across all competitions (three goals, one assist).

Conclusion

Falling to a 2-1 loss at home against bitter local rivals Besiktas last weekend, Fenerbahce and their leaky defence could be set for another stern examination here. Mustering just a sole clean sheet from any of their previous six appearances across all competitions, they will meet a Roma squad who find themselves at the heart of a real fairytale. Winning all of their opening three Serie A appearances by an aggregate score of 10-1, neutrals could be treated to an enjoyable Champions League opener from Istanbul.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 8/11

Bookmaker:Â BetUS