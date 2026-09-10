Affordability takes center stage in North Carolinas pivotal Senate race

CONCORD, N.C. â€“ Rachel Wagoner describes Concord, North Carolina, as the kind of place where she always envisioned raising her three children: safe, with good schools, a lively downtown and neighborhoods filled with other families. But lately, that idyllic life has become harder to afford. Wagoner stays home with the three children she has with her husband while he works outside the home, but rising grocery and gasoline costs have squeezed the family’s budget enough that she has spent the past year considering going back to a paid job.Â “It gets harder and harder to make ends meet,” Wagoner told CNBC. Things her family once considered routine “have now become a luxury, like eating out and coming and shopping downtown.” The cost-of-living squeeze has become a defining issue in North Carolina’s pivotal open Senate race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, as well as in numerous other contests that will determine control of the chamber. Meanwhile, Concord keeps growing. Across Cabarrus County, just northeast of Charlotte, subdivisions are spreading, major employers are expanding and billions of dollars in investment are pouring in, including from Eli Lilly . Unemployment is low and poverty is below the national rate.Â Essentially, the county is prospering by most measures. Yet talk to many residents, and that prosperity feels out of reach. “Everything feels big,” said Nichole Mattes, a mother in nearby Kannapolis who said rent, gasoline and groceries have left her living paycheck to paycheck. “You can’t be a single-income household right now. … It feels impossible.”

A shop local sign seen in Concord, North Carolina. Laura Garrison | CNBC

Senate candidate and former two-term Democratic Gov. Roy CooperÂ has spent months campaigning under the slogan “Make Stuff Cost Less.” “From the grocery store to the gas station, working families here in Concord and around the state are hurting as prices skyrocket,” Cooper said at a Sept. 2 event. His opponent, Republican Michael Whatley, is trying to flip the script by arguing that Democrats like Cooper helped create today’s affordability headaches. The former Republican National Committee chair and a close ally of President Donald Trump has pointed to increases in energy, healthcare and housing costs during Cooper’s tenure and attacked his opposition to Republican tax cuts. “If Candidate Cooper wants to ‘make stuff cost less,’ he oughta look in the mirror,” Whatley campaign spokesman DJ Griffin said in a statement to CNBC. It’s up to voters to choose who to blame, said Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Â “Both candidates know people are dissatisfied and feeling the squeeze,” Bitzer told CNBC. “Cooper wants voters focused on what they are paying now. Whatley wants them to trace those costs through Cooper’s tenure in Raleigh and the inflation of the Biden years.”

Roy Cooper, left, former governor of North Carolina and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina, and Michael Whatley, former chair of the Republican National Committee and Republican U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina. Al Drago | Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cabarrus as a measuring stick Cabarrus County and its Charlotte suburbs provide a prime test case to see which explanation breaks through, said Christopher Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University who is not related to Roy Cooper. It remains Republican territory, but by considerably smaller margins than a decade ago. Trump won Cabarrus by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016, but his margin fell to 9.5 points in 2020 and 7.6 points in 2024. Part of that shift has come as Charlotte’s growth has pushed farther outward, bringing more Democratic-leaning voting patterns into once-rural and exurban communities, Christopher Cooper told CNBC. “You see an influx of people coming from Charlotte,” Willie Brown, who has lived in the area for six years, told CNBC. “You saw all the new apartment complexes building up right here.” The political shift is not unique to the Cabarrus suburbs. In battleground Georgia, for instance, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney won Georgia’s suburban Cobb County by more than 12 percentage points in 2012. Twelve years later, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris carried it by nearly 15 points. But growth has put more pressure on household budgets. In Cabarrus, the median household earns about $89,000 a year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that two working parents with two children would need $113,966 in combined annual income before taxes to cover basic expenses there â€” roughly $25,000 more than the countywide median household income. For Wagoner, closing that financial gap could mean finding a second paycheck. But returning to work would also mean giving up some of what she values most about staying home while potentially bringing new costs of its own. “It would really hurt our children too,” she said. MIT estimates child care costs around $22,466 a year for a Cabarrus household with two working adults and two children.