Here are the 2 big things were watching in this weeks stock market

Earnings may be all wrapped up. But there’s still a lot to look forward to this week â€” most importantly, what promises to be a consequential Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of conferences. Rates and economy: The main event comes after the upcoming Fed’s two-day policy meeting. On Wednesday afternoon, we find out if the market odds of nearly 90% for an interest rate hike are correct, following last week’s slightly hotter-than-expected monthly gain of 0.3% in August core CPI. The consumer price index’s core rate excludes the often volatile food and energy components. The morning of the Fed’s rate decision brings the August reading on retail sales. This is an important report because roughly two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) is tied to consumer spending. Numbers on the health of the real estate market are out Thursday morning, with August housing starts and pending home sales. The reports are notable given that housing punches above its weight economically speaking. However, the data won’t include any impact from last week’s spike in the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages to over 7%. Lastly, an update on the state of manufacturing is out Friday in the form of the August industrial production and capacity utilization report. Conference season: The major event in the week ahead is Dreamforce 2026 on Tuesday through Thursday. The annual Salesforce showcase in San Francisco brings together tens of thousands of clients, vendors, and tech industry leaders â€” not to mention musical headliners Usher and Gwen Stefani for the concert that Salesforce’s Marc Benioff puts on each year to benefit UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Jim Cramer will broadcast from San Francisco on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and will attend Dreamforce, where he’ll interview Benioff for Tuesday’s “Mad Money” after the CEO’s keynote address. Salesforce heads into Dreamforce in a much better position than earlier in the year, when the Club stock was crushed on artificial intelligence disruption fears. Shares are up 50% over the past three months and nearly back to break-even year to date as investors have become far less concerned about AI’s impact on enterprise software. Here’s a rundown of the other Club companies out and about this week. Cardinal Health , Johnson & Johnson , and Eli Lilly deliver presentations on Monday at Morgan Stanley’s annual global healthcare conference. Cardinal Health speaks at Baird’s health conference on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Wells Fargo presents at Barclays’ global financial services conference. Also on Tuesday, Honeywell speaks at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference, while Home Depot speaks at Goldman Sachs’ global consumer and retail conference. On Wednesday, GE Vernova , Eaton , and Boeing speak at the Laguna Conference, while Goldman Sachs and Capital One present at Barclays’ financial services event. J & J wraps up the week for the Club with a presentation at Deutsche Bank’s healthcare summit. We put a big feature report on J & J’s new Ottava robotic surgery system . So, we hope to hear more on that during this week’s presentations. Monday, Sept. 14 Before the bell: Hain Celestial (HAIN) After the bell: Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) 8:30 a.m. ET: Cardinal Health at Morgan Stanley 11:30 a.m. ET: Johnson & Johnson at Morgan Stanley 1:50 p.m. ET: Eli Lilly at Morgan Stanley Tuesday, Sept. 15 After the bell: Trip.com (TCOM) 8:15 a.m. ET: Wells Fargo at Barclays 9 a.m. ET: Cardinal Health at Baird 10 a.m. ET: Home Depot at Goldman Sachs 1 p.m. ET: Dreamforce keynote speech with CEO Marc Benioff 2:30 p.m. ET: Honeywell at Morgan Stanley Wednesday, Sept. 16 Before the bell: LuxExperience (LUXE) After the bell: Lenna (LEN) 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail Sales 10:45 a.m. ET: GE Vernova at Morgan Stanley 12 p.m. ET: Capital One Financial at Morgan Stanley 2 p.m. ET: Goldman Sachs at Barclays 2 p.m. ET: FOMC Meeting 2:30 p.m. ET: Boeing at Morgan Stanley 4:50 p.m. ET: Eaton at Morgan Stanley Thursday, Sept. 17 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims 10 a.m. ET: Pending home sales 12 p.m. ET: Johnson & Johnson at Deutsche Bank Friday, Sept. 18 9:15 a.m. ET: Industrial production and capacity utilization (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.