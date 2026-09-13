Valencia sack Corberan and CEO Gourlay after dismal start

Valencia have sacked head coach Carlos Corberan and football CEOÂ Ron Gourlay after a torrid start to the season.

Corberan took over at Valencia in December 2024, leading them to a 12th-place finish in LaLiga in 2024-25 and then a ninth-place finish last season.

However, Valencia have not won any of their opening five league games this season, taking just one point, with their run including a 5-0 loss to Barcelona.

That form has seen them prop up the table, and former West Brom boss Corberan has now been relieved of his duties.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT | RON GOURLAY AND CARLOS CORBERÃN https://t.co/PK69OTahXc pic.twitter.com/xnB5ttxmQz â€” Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) September 13, 2026

Corberan oversaw 72 matches in charge, registering 28 wins (38.9%). He averaged 1.31 points per game across 64 LaLiga fixtures.

His departure was combined with the news that Valencia have also parted company with their football chief Gourlay, as well as his team, consisting of Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora, and Malek Shafei.

A Valencia statement said: “This decision reflects the club’s intention to begin a new phase for the running of the sporting structure and football operations.”

VCF Mestalla coach Oscar Sanchez has been appointed as Valencia’s interim coach.