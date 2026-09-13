Gerard Way Hints at New My Chemical Romance Album: You Guys Deserve Another Record

Gerard Way revealed at My Chemical Romance's concert Saturday in San Antonio that the band plans on recording a new album, their first LP in over 16 years.

My Chemical Romance has spent the past year on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2006's The Black Parade. The group released one more LP â€” 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys â€” before disbanding for a half-decade in the mid-2010s.Â

The group reunited in 2019 for a series of tours but only one new song, 2022's â€œThe Foundations of Decay.â€ However, at Saturday's show, Way revealed to fans that MCR hopes to start work on their long-awaited next album.

â€œWe should probably make more songs. [â€œThe Foundations of Decayâ€] was really awesome when we kept doing it,â€ Way told fans at the Alamodome. â€œAnd then you know, stuff happens, life happens. But, just know that, we kind of always wanted to make another record, so we hope to. Because you guys, honestly, kept us alive for so long that you guys deserve another record.â€

Trending Stories

Saturday's concert marked the official end of the North American leg of the Long Live the Black Parade Tour, though the band will remain on the road for a pair of festival appearances â€” Louisville's Louder Than Life and Sacramento's Aftershock â€” before My Chemical Romance play a five-night residency at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl that concludes on Halloween, October 31.

After that, MCR will embark on a monthlong tour of southeast Asia that ends in late-November, at which point the band hopefully can get back in the studio.