Ford increases V-8 engine availability, lowers performance prices for 2027 F-150 trucks

DETROIT â€” Ford Motor is expanding the availability of V-8 engines and lowering the starting prices of some performance models for its 2027 lineup of F-150 pickup trucks.

The Detroit automaker said the changes are meant to give customers more choice and help expand sales of key models, a strategy Ford has been leaning into under CEO Jim Farley.

The changes come as automakers attempt to address industrywide affordability concerns. The moves are also building on some automakers â€” particularly the Detroit Three â€” adding more V-8 engines amid weakened emissions regulations and penalties under the Trump administration.

The new pricing doesn’t mean the trucks are cheap. The 2027 Ford F-150 Raptor will start at $77,800, which is $4,000 less than the current truck. The 2027 Tremor will start about $5,300 lower at $62,400, Ford said Tuesday.

Ford officials said the automaker lowered prices by eliminating some standard equipment, such as heated second-row seats as well as using manual instead of power controls for some parts, like the steering column.