Mark Walter and Todd Boehly selling stakes in Chelsea Football Club to Clearlake Capital

Mark Walter chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, primary owner and chairman of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and a 12.7% of BlueCo, a holding company that controls Premier League club Chelsea on the field after the FIFA Club World Cup Final against Paris Saint-Germain on July, 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is selling his minority stake in Chelsea Football Club to Clearlake Capital, Chelsea said in a statement Wednesday night.

Clearlake, which already held a 61.5% stake in the club, is also acquiring the stake of Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly, giving it full control of the storied club, according to Chelsea.

Boehly, who is a co-owner of the Dodgers, and Walter each held about 12.8% of the club.

The Financial Times reported that the two men will receive a combined Â£950 million, or $1.27 billion, for their stakes in the deal, which values Chelsea at Â£5 billion. Boehly is departing as the club’s chairman.

The Swiss billionaire HansjÃ¶rg Wyss “will remain an important stakeholder and partner in the ownership group,” the club’s statement said.

The sale comes more than a month after the announcement that Walter had agreed to sell his controlling ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger.

The Lakers deal focused renewed attention on dual federal criminal and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into whether roughly $21 billion in investments by two insurers controlled by Walter â€” Delaware Life Insurance and Clear Spring Life and Annuity â€” were properly disclosed as affiliated or related-party transactions.

Walter’s holding company, TWG Global, in a statement on Aug. 26, said, “Despite what has been reported, there has been no fraud” at that company and its subsidiaries.

“TWG is committed to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve their inquiries,” the company said.