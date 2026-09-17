Mark Walter and Todd Boehly selling stakes in Chelsea Football Club to Clearlake Capital

Mark Walter chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, primary owner and chairman of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and a 12.7% of BlueCo, a holding company that controls Premier League club Chelsea on the field after the FIFA Club World Cup Final against Paris Saint-Germain on July, 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Rich Graessle | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is selling his minority stake in Chelsea Football Club to Clearlake Capital, Chelsea said in a statement Wednesday night.
Clearlake, which already held a 61.5% stake in the club, is also acquiring the stake of Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly, giving it full control of the storied club, according to Chelsea.
Boehly, who is a co-owner of the Dodgers, and Walter each held about 12.8% of the club.
The Financial Times reported that the two men will receive a combined Â£950 million, or $1.27 billion, for their stakes in the deal, which values Chelsea at Â£5 billion. Boehly is departing as the club’s chairman.
The Swiss billionaire HansjÃ¶rg Wyss “will remain an important stakeholder and partner in the ownership group,” the club’s statement said.
The sale comes more than a month after the announcement that Walter had agreed to sell his controlling ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger.
The Lakers deal focused renewed attention on dual federal criminal and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into whether roughly $21 billion in investments by two insurers controlled by Walter â€” Delaware Life Insurance and Clear Spring Life and Annuity â€” were properly disclosed as affiliated or related-party transactions.
Walter’s holding company, TWG Global, in a statement on Aug. 26, said, “Despite what has been reported, there has been no fraud” at that company and its subsidiaries.
“TWG is committed to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve their inquiries,” the company said.
Behdad Eghbali and JosÃ© Feliciano, co-founders of Clearlake Capital, singled out Boehly in a statement.
“Todd has been an important partner throughout our ownership of Chelsea, and we thank him for his time and contribution as Chairman,” they said.
“He will always be a part of the Chelsea story and family. Clearlake has served as Chelsea’s majority owner since 2022, and as we move to full control our focus is to continue investing in the Club’s infrastructure, sporting performance, player development and delivering long-term success for Chelsea and the Club’s supporters,” they said.
Chelsea said, “There will be no changes to the day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy at the Club.”
Boehly, in a statement, said, “It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Chelsea Football Club. I would like to thank the many who helped secure a bright future for the Club, including the English Premier League, the coaches and players, the talented leadership and staff at Chelsea, and the legions of dedicated fans.”
“I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the Club,” he said.