US Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2023

The US Federal Reserve voted to raise interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2023 as the central bank continues to fight to tamp down inflation.

The Fed's open market committee voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%. This is the first time the Fed has raised rates since July 2023 and potentially sets Kevin Warsh, the current Fed chair, on a collision course with Donald Trump.

â€œThe plain fact is that inflation is too high and has been for too long,â€ Warsh said on Wednesday. â€œThis summer's inflation readings do not tell me that underlying trends have meaningfully improved.â€

After the announcement, Trump said in a Truth Social post that interest rates should be 1% or less and criticized the US trade deficit. Trump said the US would make â€œat least 1.5 Trillion Dollars a yearâ€ if it were to stop trading with countries with which it has a deficit.

â€œWe are â€˜carrying' almost every country in the World, and that cannot go on any longer. LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!,â€ Trump wrote.

Chart of Fed funds target rate

Though Warsh acknowledged changing geopolitics, he avoided calling out the US-Israel war with Iran by name.

â€œThere's no hiding from hotspots around the world, and our judgment about what is the most likely or least likely of the geopolitical situation has changed,â€ he said.

Warsh also declined to answer questions about how Trump would react but reiterated that Fed independence was â€œa two-way streetâ€.

â€œWe will let people that do trade policy and fiscal policy stay in their lane. That is the way we can stand up here and call them the way we see them,â€ he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New projections showed a majority of officials penciled in another rate hike before the year's end, with four officials predicting the Fed's benchmark interest rate would reach a range of 4.25% to 4.5% by the end of the year.

And though estimates on the country's economic growth and unemployment rate were upbeat, Fed officials believed it would take roughly until 2029 for inflation to reach its 2% goal.

At its last meeting in late July, the open market committee voted 9-3 to maintain rates, the first time in 10 years that so many members shared dissent on a policy decision. Since then, the US and Iran have renewed attacks against each other, driving up the Brent crude benchmark to its highest levels in month.

The war has driven up inflation, especially energy prices. Gas prices have remained, on average, $1 a gallon more expensive compared with a year ago. Diesel fuel, which is used for buses, trains and trucks, recently reached an all-time high of $6.31.

Concerns about inflation have induced a sell-off in the US bond market, with the yield on the 10-year treasury note hitting a 19-year high earlier this week, despite efforts from the US treasury to calm the market. Typically seen as one of the safest investment vehicles, trouble in the US bond market can lead to higher interest rates for consumer and business loans.

The Fed uses interest rates as a tool to cool price increases by slowing activity. Higher interest rates impact mortgages, car payments, student debt and other types of loans. After inflation reached a generational high of 9.1% in June 2022, the Fed increased rates 11 times from 2022 and 2023. Rates were brought up to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5% before the Fed eventually started lowering rates in 2024 and 2025.

At the beginning of the year, when the annualized inflation rate was 1% lower than current levels, a Fed rate hike seemed highly unlikely. A majority of Fed officials were actually predicting a rate cut before the end of the year. But inflation in August remained stubbornly high while unemployment was steady, which furthered the chances of a rate hike.

Higher prices have painted a grim economic outlook as voters prepare to head to the polls in November. Recent data and surveys have shown heightened inflation has wiped out wage gains for Americans and dampened consumer outlook. In August, hourly earnings for employees decreased by 0.1% year-over-year after accounting for inflation and fell by 0.3% from the month prior. Consumer sentiment has also rapidly declined, according to a monthly survey from the University of Michigan, while expectations for more inflation have increased.

Candidates on both sides of the political aisle have sought to make cost-of-living concerns and the economy a forefront of their campaigns, but voters are split on which party has the greatest advantage on this issue, according to recent Pew data.

Meanwhile, Trump has implored Republican voters to pretend as if they are voting for him on their midterm ballot and promised every American a $5,000 â€œTrump dividendâ€ if Republicans retain control of Congress.

Critics have likened the move to bribery and warned of the financial implications, especially after the US government debt reached a record-high $40tn last month.