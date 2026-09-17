Céline Dions Comeback: 5 Takeaways From Night Two Of Her Paris Residency

It was just over two years ago that CÃ©line Dion made a public vow: â€œIf I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. But I won't stop.â€

The declaration was made near the end of Dion's 2024 documentary I Am: CÃ©line Dion, which chronicled the Canadian superstar's battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

This documentary expanded on her 2022 revelation that she had the disease and her 2023 announcement she was cancelling all of her scheduled concerts as she dealt with SPS, a condition that, in a cruel irony, stripped Dion â€” widely agreed to be one of the greatest singers of all time â€” of her ability to sing. The scene in which Dion makes this statement happens towards the end of the documentary, near another scene showing her in the midst of a harrowing SPS spasm that leaves her able to communicate only by hand squeezes. The film did not offer, nor assure, a happy ending.

And yet, there would be one. Before this week we already knew Dion had come a long way in regaining her health and her voice, via her surprise singing appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In April, she announced a 16-date comeback residency at the French capital's Plenitude Arena, with more than nine million people entering the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets for these performances and another subsequently-announced 10 show run happening at the same venue this May.

But despite what we already knew, seeing Dion in person on the second night of her residency still felt miraculous, an epic victory in a hero's journey fit for a diva dressed in haute couture. On Wednesday (Sept. 16), Dion didn't just walk across the stage, she sauntered and danced, looking every bit the globally beloved icon we've known for decades, but even more magnificent given the collective knowledge of what she's been through and how hard she's worked to come back for her fans, and herself.

These are five takeaways from night two of Dion's comeback residency in Paris.