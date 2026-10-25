Procter & Gamble earnings beat as sales rise 4%, boosted by laundry and home products

Procter & Gamble on Thursday reported quarterlyÂ earningsÂ and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, fueled by growing demand for its laundry detergent and home care products.

Shares of the company rose more than 5% in morning trading.

Here’s what the company reported for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

EarningsÂ per share: $2.00 adjusted vs. $1.88 expected

$2.00 adjusted vs. $1.88 expected Revenue: $23.3 billion vs. $22.8 billion expected

P&G reported fiscal first-quarter net income attributable to the company of $4.73 billion, or $1.97 per share, down from $4.75 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other items, the company earned $2 per share.

Net salesÂ rose 4% to $23.3 billion.