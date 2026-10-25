Follow live: Pratt's RBI single gives Brewers late lead in Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers are halfway to their first World Series championship.

Despite trailing 4-0 after the top of the first inning, the Brewers fought back for a second straight win over the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field and now need just two more victories to take home the title. The teams will head to Tropicana Field for Monday’s Game 3 with Milwaukee up 2-0.

Here’s how the Brewers’ Game 2 comeback went down — and what it means moving forward for both teams.

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Takeaways

Milwaukee leads series 2-0

It was over when … The Rays took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, because we’ve seen what happens when the Brewers trail. We saw what happened when they trailed 4-0 against the Dodgers in the NLCS. Milwaukee is two wins from its first World Series title because of its unflinching demeanor. A four-run deficit against the best starting pitcher this postseason? Pfffft. The Brewers laugh at your lead, put their heads down, chip away and win. You know it’s coming. You still can’t stop it.

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Game 2 star: Sal Frelick hit only four home runs during the regular season, and his last blast against a left-hander occurred on Opening Day. So when the Rays brought in lefty Ian Seymour to start the sixth inning, all the Brewers were hoping for was that Frelick would get on base. Instead, he hammered a 92 mph fastball over the center-field wall, tying the score at 4-4 and setting the stage for Cooper Pratt’s go-ahead single an inning later.

The stat that defined the game: 81 foul balls. Both teams are pesky, and they were stretching at-bats deep by constantly spoiling pitches. The 81 fouls are the most in a postseason game this year. — Jeff Passan

What’s next for the Brewers: We might look back at Game 2 as being the key to the series. The Brewers winning a game started by the heretofore red-hot Drew Rasmussen is a gut punch to the Rays. And though some might look at Game 3 as an on-paper pitching mismatch, it might not be so clear-cut. Rays starter Freddy Peralta has been on a roll, but so has Brewers lefty Robert Gasser. And the Rays will need more out of Peralta than Milwaukee will need from Gasser. Either way, the Brewers are in the catbird’s seat, and the pressure will be on Tampa Bay when the Series resumes in Florida. The past 13 teams to take a 2-0 World Series lead have won the title. — Bradford Doolittle

What’s next for the Rays: The Rays will return home for the first World Series game at Tropicana Field since 2008, badly needing a win in Game 3. For that to happen, they’ll need to play much cleaner baseball than their showings in Milwaukee. Tampa Bay was uncharacteristically sloppy on defense and on the basepaths in Games 1 and 2. The Rays bungled simple plays. They ran into outs. The pressure of the World Series seemingly got to them. Peralta, the ALCS MVP, will get the start against his former ballclub Monday. The right-hander has allowed just two runs in 16â…” innings across four postseason outings. The Rays are 4-0 in the games he has pitched. To go 5-0, they’ll need more of the same from him — and fewer mistakes. — Jorge Castillo

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