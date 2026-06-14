World Cup 2026: Could Japan be dark horses?

It is not only Yoshida who has set the bar high for Japan.

Earlier this year, Moriyasu said he had his sights set on leading Japan to World Cup glory this summer.

“My goal is for the team to be one of the best of the best,” Moriyasu told World Soccer Magazine before the tournament. “We have raised our level little by little through our national team activity.

“For me the task is to bring out the best in the players. We do have a lot of injuries but we have also proven that we have the squad to produce our best regardless of who plays”

It is little surprise the 57-year-old is so confident in the players at his disposal, which includes Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace and Ao Tanaka of Leeds United.

They helped Japan become the first non-host nation to secure their spot at this summer’s finals after an almost perfect qualifying campaign.

“Nineteen of the 26 players in Qatar were at their first World Cup,” added Moriyasu. “They become the core of our team for the Asian qualifiers this time around – and they have aimed high from the start.

“They have had winning the World Cup in their sights all of this time, and also maintained the mentality to keep improving towards that goal.”

But it is not only in Asia qualifying that Japan have impressed. Since their elimination at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they have defeated two of Europe’s highest-ranked teams – England and Germany – as well as Brazil.

Yoshida believes Japan’s ability to compete with some of Fifa’s top-ranked nations is driven by the increasing number of players featuring regularly in Europe’s top five leagues.

“Of course, now more players play in Europe, especially high level European competitions,” said Yoshida, who was capped 127 times.

“At the beginning, I was at VVV Venlo, a bottom Dutch league team, which was very good for me to have a first step, but time has changed now. Japanese players’ reputation is much higher.

“So now, [on a] daily basis or weekly basis, every player plays with or against World Cup level players.

“That experience is a huge difference. That’s the main thing for me. But shouldn’t forget that that road started by the older players like [Shunsuke] Nakamura, [Hidetoshi] Nakata, Shinji Ono.

“These guys are opening the door and our generation start to go and now the door is even wider.”