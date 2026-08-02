Home Deportes y Competencias. Overreactions From Day 3 of Eagles Training Camp: Time For Markel Bell...

Overreactions From Day 3 of Eagles Training Camp: Time For Markel Bell at RT?

By
Martina López
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11
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<div on-document&colon;qinit&equals;”q-COrEzQDQ&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;0&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”QW&lowbar;9″ q&colon;id&equals;”6z”><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;70 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The Philadelphia Eagles are getting close to putting on the full pads in training camp&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;71 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-0″ class&equals;”mt-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; md&colon;mt-0 mb-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”72″>The Philadelphia Eagles are getting close to putting on the full pads in training camp&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;73 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>That day is coming next week&comma; as the acclimation process is starting to hit its stride&period; As noted in John McMullen&&num;39&semi;s training camp observations&comma; the offense started to have it&&num;39&semi;s first true test of the summer with red zone drills &lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;eagles&sol;onsi&sol;eagles-insider-everything-i-saw-on-day-3-of-training-camp-including-dominant-defense-01kyz6fs12kz”>read all of them from Day 3 here<&sol;a>&rpar;&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;74 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-1″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”75″>That day is coming next week&comma; as the acclimation process is starting to hit its stride&period; As noted in John McMullen’s training camp observations&comma; the offense started to have it’s first true test of the summer with red zone drills &lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;eagles&sol;onsi&sol;eagles-insider-everything-i-saw-on-day-3-of-training-camp-including-dominant-defense-01kyz6fs12kz”>read all of them from Day 3 here<&sol;a>&rpar;&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;76 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>This was a day the defense won — which should be expected — as the offense is still a work in progress&period; Since the offense did struggle and the defense was outstanding&comma; there are quite a few overreactions from the practice that are noticeable&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;77 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-2″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”78″>This was a day the defense won — which should be expected — as the offense is still a work in progress&period; Since the offense did struggle and the defense was outstanding&comma; there are quite a few overreactions from the practice that are noticeable&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;79 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Which overreactions have merit and which are truly overreactions&quest; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7a q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-3″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7b”>Which overreactions have merit and which are truly overreactions&quest; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7c q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Markel Bell should be the RT when Lane Johnson is out<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7d q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-4″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7e”>Markel Bell should be the RT when Lane Johnson is out<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7f q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Reality<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7g q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-5″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7h”><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Reality<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7i q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The Eagles didn&&num;39&semi;t have Johnson for Saturday&&num;39&semi;s practice&comma; as he was out due to personal reasons&period; This was an opportunity for Fred Johnson to take the lead in the competition for the No&period; 3 tackle spot&comma; as he started in right tackle in place of Lane Johnson&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7j q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-6″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7k”>The Eagles didn’t have Johnson for Saturday’s practice&comma; as he was out due to personal reasons&period; This was an opportunity for Fred Johnson to take the lead in the competition for the No&period; 3 tackle spot&comma; as he started in right tackle in place of Lane Johnson&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7l q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Jalen Hurts saw a lot of pressure coming from the right side&comma; as Jalyx Hunt dominated Johnson&period; hunt is a very good pass rusher &lpar;and only getting better&rpar;&comma; but Johnson appeared overmatched by Hunt&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7m q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-7″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7n”>Jalen Hurts saw a lot of pressure coming from the right side&comma; as Jalyx Hunt dominated Johnson&period; hunt is a very good pass rusher &lpar;and only getting better&rpar;&comma; but Johnson appeared overmatched by Hunt&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7o q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>If Johnson is out&comma; can the Eagles relaly turn to Fred Johnson if he can&&num;39&semi;t get his footwork down and hold off good pass rushers&quest; This is an opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell at right tackle the next time Johnson is out&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7p q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-8″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7q”>If Johnson is out&comma; can the Eagles relaly turn to Fred Johnson if he can’t get his footwork down and hold off good pass rushers&quest; This is an opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell at right tackle the next time Johnson is out&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7r q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Bell is getting cross trained at both tackle spots and the Eagles are easing him into right tackle&comma; but why not have a trial by fire&quest; Put Bell in against Hunt in trianing camp and see what he can do&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7s q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-9″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7t”>Bell is getting cross trained at both tackle spots and the Eagles are easing him into right tackle&comma; but why not have a trial by fire&quest; Put Bell in against Hunt in trianing camp and see what he can do&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7u q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>This was a good opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell there&comma; especially since Johnson struggled at right tackle&period; Perhaps Bell gets the next chance to play right tackle when lane Johnson is out&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7v q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-10″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7w”>This was a good opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell there&comma; especially since Johnson struggled at right tackle&period; Perhaps Bell gets the next chance to play right tackle when lane Johnson is out&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7x q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>He should get that opportunity&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7y q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-11″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7z”>He should get that opportunity&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;80 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Jeremiah Trotter Jr&period; is a starting NFL linebacker <&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;81 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-12″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”82″>Jeremiah Trotter Jr&period; is a starting NFL linebacker <&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;83 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Reality<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;84 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-13″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”85″><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Reality<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;86 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Trotter Jr&period; earned the opportunity to start for Saturday&&num;39&semi;s practice after Jihaad Campbell was excused for personal reasons &lpar;Campbell was getting his degree from Alabama&rpar;&period; With the chance to start&comma; Trotter Jr&period; dominated the practice&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;87 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-14″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”88″>Trotter Jr&period; earned the opportunity to start for Saturday’s practice after Jihaad Campbell was excused for personal reasons &lpar;Campbell was getting his degree from Alabama&rpar;&period; With the chance to start&comma; Trotter Jr&period; dominated the practice&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;89 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>He batted a pass in the flat to Saquon Barkley and consistently found his way to the football&period; In case that sounds familiar&comma; this is the stuff Trotter Jr&period; was doing in minicamp&period; Trotter Jr&period; also had a defensive pass interference covering Makai Lemon in the end zone&comma; but the call was controversial&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8a q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-15″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8b”>He batted a pass in the flat to Saquon Barkley and consistently found his way to the football&period; In case that sounds familiar&comma; this is the stuff Trotter Jr&period; was doing in minicamp&period; Trotter Jr&period; also had a defensive pass interference covering Makai Lemon in the end zone&comma; but the call was controversial&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8c q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The Eagles have their starters in Campbell and Zack Baun&comma; but Trotter Jr&period; has proven he deserves to start — somewhere&period; While that starting opportunity may not come on the Eagles&comma; Trotter Jr&period;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;eagles&sol;onsi&sol;why-eagles-have-jeremiah-trotter-jr-getting-some-first-team-reps-over-jihaad-campbell-01kyyjvn8my4″> is one play away from showcasing his talents on Sundays<&sol;a>&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8d q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-16″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8e”>The Eagles have their starters in Campbell and Zack Baun&comma; but Trotter Jr&period; has proven he deserves to start — somewhere&period; While that starting opportunity may not come on the Eagles&comma; Trotter Jr&period;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;eagles&sol;onsi&sol;why-eagles-have-jeremiah-trotter-jr-getting-some-first-team-reps-over-jihaad-campbell-01kyyjvn8my4″> is one play away from showcasing his talents on Sundays<&sol;a>&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8f q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Already an excellent special teams player&comma; Trotter Jr&period; is excellent insurance in case Baun or Campbell go down &lpar;and Campbell has an injury history&rpar;&period; There will be a drop off to Trotter Jr&period; because of how good Baun and Campbell are&comma; but Trotter Jr&period; is good in his own right&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8g q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-17″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8h”>Already an excellent special teams player&comma; Trotter Jr&period; is excellent insurance in case Baun or Campbell go down &lpar;and Campbell has an injury history&rpar;&period; There will be a drop off to Trotter Jr&period; because of how good Baun and Campbell are&comma; but Trotter Jr&period; is good in his own right&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8i q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>He&&num;39&semi;ll start on an NFL team at some point&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8j q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-18″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8k”>He’ll start on an NFL team at some point&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8l q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Eli Stowers slow start is a major concern <&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8m q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-19″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8n”>Eli Stowers slow start is a major concern <&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8o q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Overreaction<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8p q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-20″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8q”><strong>Overreaction or reality&colon; <&sol;strong>Overreaction<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8r q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Through three practices&comma; Stowers has done little to stand out&comma; He hasn&&num;39&semi;t stood out at all&comma; as he&&num;39&semi;s been mainly invincible&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8s q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-21″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8t”>Through three practices&comma; Stowers has done little to stand out&comma; He hasn’t stood out at all&comma; as he’s been mainly invincible&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8u q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The same can be said of Makai Lemon&comma; but the first-round pick is coming off a hamstring injury&period; What&&num;39&semi;s Stowers&&num;39&semi; excuse&quest; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8v q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-22″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8w”>The same can be said of Makai Lemon&comma; but the first-round pick is coming off a hamstring injury&period; What’s Stowers’ excuse&quest; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8x q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Stowers is having trouble getting reps over Johnny Mundt in &&num;34&semi;12 personnel&period;&&num;34&semi; Mundt is even getting looks in &&num;34&semi;11 personnel&&num;34&semi; over Stowers&period; Through three practices&comma; Mundt is the TE2 while Stowers is still growing into the NFL&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;8y q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-23″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”8z”>Stowers is having trouble getting reps over Johnny Mundt in “12 personnel&period;” Mundt is even getting looks in “11 personnel” over Stowers&period; Through three practices&comma; Mundt is the TE2 while Stowers is still growing into the NFL&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;90 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Perhaps that changes when the pads come on&period; Maybe Stowers just isn&&num;39&semi;t a practice player&period; Regardless what the issue is&comma; it&&num;39&semi;s too soon to tell what Stowers is at this stage of the game&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;91 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-24″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”92″>Perhaps that changes when the pads come on&period; Maybe Stowers just isn’t a practice player&period; Regardless what the issue is&comma; it’s too soon to tell what Stowers is at this stage of the game&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;93 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Stowers may be better once the pads come on&comma; which enables him to use his body to get open&period; Perhaps physical practices will unleash him&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;94 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-25″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”95″>Stowers may be better once the pads come on&comma; which enables him to use his body to get open&period; Perhaps physical practices will unleash him&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;96 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The Eagles better hope that&&num;39&semi;s the case&comma; or Stowers will essentially be a reshirt this year&period; That&&num;39&semi;s not a bad thing&comma; but they were hoping Stowers would contribute to this offense in his rookie season&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;97 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-26″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”98″>The Eagles better hope that’s the case&comma; or Stowers will essentially be a reshirt this year&period; That’s not a bad thing&comma; but they were hoping Stowers would contribute to this offense in his rookie season&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;99 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Again&comma; we&&num;39&semi;re just through three days of training camp&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;9a q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-27″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”9b”>Again&comma; we’re just through three days of training camp&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;9c q&colon;key&equals;1jXG&colon;QW&lowbar;7–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;9d q&colon;key&equals;9yVI&colon;Ef&lowbar;0–><div on&colon;click&equals;”q-PR6RmUkK&period;js&num;s&lowbar;Ytib2zHV0Tc&lbrack;0 1&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”WY&lowbar;1″ q&colon;id&equals;”9e”><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;9d q&colon;key&equals;–><div data-testid&equals;”google-news-widget” class&equals;”voltax-google-preferred-source my-5 p-4 flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg bg-&lbrack;&num;F0F0F0&rsqb;”><div class&equals;”flex min-w-0 flex-1 items-center gap-3″><img width&equals;”22″ height&equals;”22″ alt&equals;”” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;assets&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;platform&sol;google&lowbar;discover&lowbar;icon&period;svg” class&equals;”shrink-0″&sol;><span class&equals;”font-group-big text-black text-&lbrack;16px&rsqb;”>Add us as a preferred source on <span class&equals;”font-bold”>Google<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><a aria-label&equals;”Follow si&period;com on Google News” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;google&period;com&sol;preferences&sol;source&quest;q&equals;si&period;com” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” rel&equals;”noopener noreferrer” class&equals;”flex h-&lbrack;30px&rsqb; w-&lbrack;30px&rsqb; shrink-0 items-center justify-center rounded-full bg-primary font-group-large text-sm font-medium text-white transition-colors hover&colon;bg-secondary focus&colon;bg-secondary md&colon;w-auto md&colon;gap-2&period;5 md&colon;px-4 md&colon;py-&lbrack;5px&rsqb;”><span class&equals;”hidden pt-&lbrack;1px&rsqb; leading-&lbrack;1&period;4&rsqb; md&colon;inline”>Follow<&sol;span><svg viewbox&equals;”0 0 4 8″ fill&equals;”none” aria-hidden&equals;”true” class&equals;”h-&lbrack;12px&rsqb; w-&lbrack;6px&rsqb; md&colon;h-&lbrack;8px&rsqb; md&colon;w-&lbrack;4px&rsqb;”><path d&equals;”M0&period;5 0&period;5L3&period;5 4L0&period;5 7&period;5″ stroke&equals;”white” stroke-width&equals;”1&period;5″&sol;><&sol;svg><&sol;a><&sol;div><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&sol;div><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&sol;div>

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