Arteta on Dowman: Expectations should be high

Mikel Arteta insists expectations must be high when it comes to Max Dowman’s development.

Arsenal boss Arteta has so far taken a measured approach to keeping a lid on the hype around Dowman, who last season became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

Yet the Spaniard took a less cautious approach after Dowman scored and assisted in Arsenal’s 4-1 friendly win over Girona on Saturday.

The 16-year-old also topped the charts for dribbles (seven) and was second behind only Ben White for duels won (five).

“That’s what we want when you play for Arsenal,” Arteta said of Dowman, who created Kai Havertz’s opener with a sensational throughball in the first half.

“Expectations should be high and should be expecting really good things. We know what he’s capable of doing.

“We want to be more consistent in terms of performance and the actions that he can deliver. I think he had a really good game.”

Christos Tzolis netted on his Arsenal debut to make it 2-0 to the Gunners, but Girona, who were relegated from LaLiga last term, pulled one back before Dowman drilled in a third for Arteta’s men.

Gabriel Jesus rounded out the scoring as Arsenal began their pre-season in style.

While Dowman sparkled, Tzolis registered the joint-most shots (two) and touches in the opposition box (six) for the Gunners.

Tzolis has been signed as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and Arteta was mightily impressed by the Greek’s display.

“It was a good test for us against a good team and I think we played strong. We need to continue like that now.” Kai Havertz was full of praise for his team-mates â€” Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2026

“I’m very pleased with him. First of all, the way he has adapted to the club, to the team,” Arteta said.

“The connection he’s already generated with the boys. I think you’re going to love the player. He’s a very direct player. He’s got the ball between the eyes, really good at linking up.

“He has a lot of similarities with [Trossard] in a lot of the things that he can do and the spaces he can occupy. And then the work ethic that he has.

“He’s a boy that comes with so much hunger as well and wants to prove it. It’s a dream for him and we are here to help him.”

Arsenal next take on Real Betis, before they face Borussia Dortmund and Como to round out their friendlies ahead of going up against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Asked if there was a different type of pressure going into the new season as reigning Premier League champions, Arteta said:Â “We have even more responsibility and more ambition than before.

“We know what is ahead. We know the qualities and the capacity that we have to compete with any other team. We need to prove that we belong at this level.”