Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: What time boxing match starts, date, UK TV channel and live online stream as AJ targets Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua says his â€œgoal is to conquer the universeâ€ as he prepares for his latest comeback fight on Saturday.

The behemoth known as AJ will face Kristian Prenga with almost all of the focus on a potential long-awaited scrap between the heavyweight boxing icon and fellow Briton Tyson Fury next.

â€œBut first we must conquer Earth,â€ cautioned the Londoner. â€œI stand strong and I'm ready for the challenge, one million per cent.â€

Here's when Joshua vs Prenga takes place, what time it starts, where to watch and the latest on Tyson Fury.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 25 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Although Joshua has fought in the country four times, the 36-year-old has only competed in Jeddah once.

That was when he lost by split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022, representing his second consecutive loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian following his defeat by unanimous scorecards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the previous September.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga start time

The fight is expected to start at around 23:00 BST on Saturday. Here's how that translates in different territories.

Date BST ET PT Sat, July 25 23:00 18:00 15:00

Where to watch Joshua vs Prenga: TV channel

The fight is exclusively live on DAZN pay-per-view. The broadcast starts at 18:00 BST (13:00 ET / 10:00 PT)

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live stream: Watch fight online

Fans can watch on a vast variety of devices and on the move by using DAZN's dedicated app.

Joshua vs Prenga: How much does DAZN cost?

Followers can buy the fight as a one-off pay-per-view that will also include an eight-day free trial of DAZN to include Pierce O'Leary's fight against Mark Chamberlain on August 1 for UK and US buyers.

US and Canada customers who purchase the one-off pay-per-view will be able to watch Lamont Roach Jr's bout with William Zepeda on August 1.

Alternatively, viewers can buy DAZN's Ultimate Tier subscription package, which includes a minimum of 12 pay-per-view fights a year including Joshua vs. Prenga, as well as 185 regular fight nights.

Here's how much each package costs.

PPV Ultimate Tier UK Â£19.99 (one-off) Â£24.99 (monthly) US $59.99 (one-off) $44.99 (monthly)

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga undercard: Full list of fights

There are five undercard fights:

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Simon Zachenhuber

Josh Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko

Reito Tsutsumi vs Alvino Herrera

Jacob Bank vs Pawel August

Nishant Dev vs Cesar Diaz

Here are the approximate times when each bout is scheduled to start in different territories.

Fight UK time ET time PT time Joshua vs Prenga 23:00 18:00 15:00 Sheeraz vs Zachenhuber 21:40 16:40 13:40 Kelly vs Agyarko 20:37 15:37 12:37 Tsutsumi vs Herrera 19:43 14:43 11:43 Bank vs August 18:56 13:56 10:56 Dev vs Diaz 18:10 13:10 10:10

Anthony Joshua next fight: Tyson Fury awaits

Joshua dismissed questions about fellow former world champion Fury but is expected to meet the Mancunian later this year if both fighters win this week.

Fury, 37, faces 46-year-old Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday, with reports suggesting the fighter known as â€˜The Gypsy King' will then travel to Jeddah to watch Joshua.

â€œWe don't want to talk about Tyson Fury,â€ Joshua said, emphasising his need for â€œfocusâ€ on knockout artist Prenga, an Albanian who is yet to encounter a fighter of Joshua's pedigree.

â€œRespectfully, I've done all the media I can about what the future holds. Let's focus on the job.â€

Image: Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions