Prediction: New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC

New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC will meet at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday evening, as both sides return to MLS action with playoff positioning in mind.

The Red Bulls enter the match looking to respond after a 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union, while Charlotte arrives level on points with New York after a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

Verdict: New York Red Bulls to win

Best odds: 6/5

Bookmaker: 888sport

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls enters this match in need of a reaction. Michael Bradley's side returned from the mid-season break with a 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union, which was a disappointing result after a strong run before the pause.

There were positive signs before that loss. The Red Bulls won three and drew one of their final four MLS matches before the break, including a 3-1 away win over Chicago Fire. That stretch showed that New York can still put together a playoff push if it finds defensive stability.

The main concern is obvious. New York has conceded too many goals this season, and its back line has rarely looked fully secure. That makes this a risky home favorite, especially against a Charlotte side that has already scored heavily in this matchup earlier in the campaign.

Still, the Red Bulls have enough attacking quality to take advantage of home field. Cade Cowell scored against Philadelphia and should remain a major outlet, while Emil Forsberg is still the creative focal point between the lines. If New York starts quickly, it should be able to put Charlotte under pressure.

New York Red Bulls Team News

New York has no fresh injury concerns from the Philadelphia defeat, although changes at the back are possible after another poor defensive performance.

Anthony Marcucci remains out with a knee injury, so Ethan Horvath should continue in goal. Rafael Mosquera is also a concern because of a thigh issue.

Cade Cowell is expected to keep his place in attack after scoring New York's only goal against Philadelphia. His pace and direct running can cause problems against a Charlotte defense that has not always looked convincing away from home.

Forsberg should again operate as the main creator. New York needs him to connect midfield and attack, especially if Charlotte sits compact and tries to slow the game down.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC enters this match level with New York on points, but the away setting makes this a difficult assignment. Dean Smith's side has shown enough quality to stay in the playoff race, but consistency remains an issue.

The 2-2 draw with Atlanta United summed up Charlotte's season. The team raced into a two-goal lead before halftime, only to concede twice after the break and settle for a point. That result showed both the attacking talent in the squad and the defensive lapses that still hold it back.

Charlotte should still take confidence from the previous meeting between these teams. The Crown beat the Red Bulls 6-1 earlier this season, which gives Smith's players a psychological boost. That result will also make New York more motivated to respond at home.

The issue is whether Charlotte can repeat that level away from home. The Red Bulls are stronger in New Jersey, and Charlotte has not been reliable enough on the road to fully trust in a tight match.

Charlotte FC Team News

Charlotte's official injury report lists Aron John as out. Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada were both forced off against Atlanta United, so their condition is worth checking before kickoff.

Kristijan Kahlina should start in goal, with Tim Ream expected to provide experience in the defensive line. Charlotte will need calm defending because New York should try to start with pressure.

Pep Biel remains one of Charlotte's most important attacking players. His movement and creativity can help the visitors exploit spaces if New York pushes too many players forward.

Ashley Westwood and Luca de la Torre should be important in midfield. Charlotte needs them to manage possession better than it did in the second half against Atlanta.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC key factors to consider

New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC were level on points before this match.

New York lost 3-1 to Philadelphia Union in its first MLS match after the break.

Charlotte drew 2-2 with Atlanta United after leading 2-0 at halftime.

The Red Bulls won three and drew one of their final four league matches before the mid-season break.

Charlotte beat New York 6-1 in the previous meeting this season.

New York has home advantage at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Both teams have defensive concerns, which makes a clean match unlikely.

Conclusion

Charlotte has enough attacking quality to make this dangerous. The previous 6-1 win over the Red Bulls cannot be ignored, and Smith's side can hurt New York if it gets space in transition.

The better pick is still New York Red Bulls to win. The Red Bulls are at home, they need a response after the Philadelphia defeat, and their form before the break was stronger than the last result suggests. Cowell and Forsberg give the hosts enough attacking quality to take control if Charlotte's defensive issues appear again.

This may be close, and Charlotte is capable of scoring. Still, home advantage and New York's need for a reaction make the Red Bulls the best selection.

Verdict: New York Red Bulls to win

Best odds: 6/5

Bookmaker: 888sport