Tottenham: Inter Milan chief confirms interest in Romero as De Zerbi says transfer window not done yet and updates on Bergvall, Maddison, Kudus and Kulusevski

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilo has confirmed the club are looking to sign Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

The Serie A champions are looking to sign a new central defender and Romero is believed to be one of their top targets, having also been linked with free agent John Stones.

Spurs manager De Zerbi previously opened the door for any wantaway players to leave the club amid doubts over the futures of Romero and midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

Inter have now confirmed their interest in the Argentina international, but indicated it will be a complex deal to get done.

Ausilo told Sky Italy: â€œIt's definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club [Tottenham]. These things take some time but there's definitely interest. Let's see.â€

De Zerbi: We must find solution to Bergvall situation

Midfielder Bergvall is believed to want out of Spurs after limited game time since De Zerbi was appointed in March, and De Zerbi admitted after Spurs' 2-0 win over Auckland on Sunday that they need to resolve the Sweden international's future either way.

â€œI have not spoken with Lucas yet. I will in the next days and we will make the best decision for the club, for Lucas, for me, for every one of us. Without problems, Lucas is a big, big talent,â€ the Italian said.

â€œThere will be a big competition to play because at the end, I think we will be two players for each position. If he wants to stay, I will be happy.

â€œOtherwise, we have to find a new solution with Johan Lange, with Vinai. It's not my business after the decision to leave.â€

Spurs not done in transfer window

Spurs have been one of the most active teams in the transfer window, splashing out over Â£200million on Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka so far.

De Zerbi insisted the North Londoners are not done yet as they look to reshape their squad, with at least one new forward thought to be a priority.

â€œIt is not finished yet, our transfer market,â€ De Zerbi added.

â€œI think we can be happier at the end of this transfer market, because I spoke a lot to the owner, the board and they want to build a very strong team for this season but to make the base for the future to become great again.â€

De Zerbi explains Maddison absence vs Auckland

De Zerbi named a youthful starting XI for the first pre-season game of their tour in New Zealand and Australia, with Dane Scarlett and Richarlison on target in a 2-0 win.

James Maddison was one of the players who did not feature at Eden Park, with the midfielder returning from an ACL injury towards the end of last season.

Explaining the England international's absence, De Zerbi said: â€œHe's not working the last five days, I think, like Udogie, but they have not a big problem, just to stay focused, don't take any risks and then for the next game, the next friendly game against Sydney.

â€œMaybe we play with Tonali, with other players, maybe, we've got to see.â€

Kudus close to returning

De Zerbi also said Mohammed Kudus is close to returning to action for Spurs, having not played since a season-ending injury in January.

â€œKudus is very close,â€ De Zerbi said. â€œI think when we come back to London he will be available to start working with us. It's a great thing for us. Kudus is another important player.â€

De Zerbi also gave an update on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Dejan Kulusevski.

â€œVicario is injured, not a big injury, but he needs to stay one week in London,â€ he said.

â€œKulusevski, we have to see in the next couple of weeks. He's another important player. After one season, one complete season, without a game, we have to analyse better and better, don't take risks, first of all for him and then for us.â€