English football to trial new method of preventing goalkeeper time wasting

English football will introduce a new trial this season aimed at stamping out the increasingly common tactic of goalkeepers stopping play to allow coaches to deliver team talks.

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, National League and Women's Super League have all agreed to the measure after receiving approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Under the new trial, if a referee signals for the physio to treat a goalkeeper, the goalkeeper's team must remove an outfield player from the pitch for one minute once play resumes.

The coach will have 10 seconds to nominate which player leaves the field by informing the fourth official. If no player is selected within that time, the team captain will automatically be required to leave the pitch.

The first match to use the new rule will be Saturday's Carabao Cup preliminary-round tie between Tranmere Rovers and Rochdale.

Australia's A-League is also set to trial a variation of the law, although there the captain will always be the player required to leave the field.

The move comes after growing frustration over goalkeepers appearing to go down injured simply to halt the game, allowing team-mates to gather around the technical area for tactical instructions or disrupting the opposition's momentum.

Last season, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of â€œbending the rulesâ€ by feigning injury to break up play.

English football believes forcing a team to play with 10 men for a minute will provide a far stronger deterrent than simply preventing players from approaching the touchline.

The trial mirrors the current law for outfield players, who must leave the pitch for one minute if they receive treatment from the physio.

There are several exceptions where an outfield player will not have to leave the field:

The goalkeeper does not require treatment and did not stop play.

The goalkeeper and a team-mate collide.

The goalkeeper is fouled and requires immediate treatment.

The goalkeeper is bleeding.

The goalkeeper suffers a serious injury or concussion and must be substituted.

If the goalkeeper is substituted, the change can be made immediately without delay.

IFAB will monitor the results of the trial throughout the season before deciding whether to introduce the law permanently worldwide from the 2027-28 campaign.