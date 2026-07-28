Nobody tells me what to sell: Trump on Netanyahu opposing USs proposed F-35 jet sales to Turkey

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) brushed off Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘opposition’ to the potential sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. Netanyahu had warned that supplying the F-35 fighter jets to Turkey would “destroy the power balance in the Middle East.” (File Photo/Reuters)

These remarks by the US President come as Netanyahu is set to hold a meeting with him at the White House on Tuesday, the first time since the beginning of the conflict with Iran on February 28, 2026.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, â€œTurkey has been a tremendous ally for me.â€

“Nobody tells me what we should be selling,” the US President added.