Bitesize Prediction: Mikkeli vs KaPa – 29/07/26

In what could prove to be an action-packed Ykkosliiga showdown on in midweek, Mikkeli will host KaPa on Wednesday afternoon.

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Competition: Ykkosliiga

Market: Both teams to score

Odds: 2/3 @ BetUS

Starting with the hosts, relinquishing their Ykkosliga status last season with a whimper, it is no secret that Mikkeli opened up the 2026 campaign with their sights firmly fixed on securing an immediate second-tier return. However, despite getting July underway with a much-welcomed 2-1 victory against Haka, the Blues have drastically failed to find any kind of fluidity and essential find themselves sat in Ykkonen limbo. Opening the midweek fixtures sat seven points adrift of finding a route into the top-half, Mikkeli have mustered just a sole win from their last seven consecutive appearances. With that rut stemming back to May 31st, Wednesday's hosts have also shown some real defensive issues. Last seen playing out a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at home against KTP over the weekend, Issa Thiaw's side have shipped six goals in their back-to-back outings. It should also be highlighted, Mikkeli have seen all of their last six straight showdowns finish with both teams finding the net.

As for the visitors, opening Wednesday's battle holding just a four-point buffer over the drop zone, KaPa find themselves in an almost identical position to their midweek opponents. Despite signing off June with an essential 3-1 victory at home against JaPS, it appears that was just a minor boost for Lari Lummepuro's downbeat squad. Last seen falling to a routine 3-1 loss at the hands of promotions hopefuls Haka, the Helsinki-based outfit have now registered just one-point from any of their previous four consecutive Ykkonen's appearances. Getting July underway with another 3-1 defeat against PK-35, KaPa have a real job on their hands in the race to cling to their third-tier status. Likewise, Lummepuro's men have failed to muster a clean sheet from any of their last nine straight attempts â€“ a run that stems back to May 17th. In what could prove to be another enjoyable contest in midweek, we are expecting chances to come thick and fast.

Bet: Both teams to score at Mikkeli vs KaPa 2/3 for Wednesday's Ykkosliiga battle@ BetUS