Ed Sheeran Reveals KATSEYEs Gnarly Inspired Him to Reach Out & Write Animal

Ed Sheeran wasted no time in spearheading a collaboration with KATSEYE.

The four-time Grammy winner shared that after hearing the global girl group's breakout single â€œGnarlyâ€ while traveling in Mexico last year, he became an instant EYEKON and reached out to them himself in hopes of collaborating.

â€œI heard KATSEYE's song â€˜Gnarly' last year when I was in Mexico and loved it,â€ Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (July 28) alongside a behind-the-scenes video documenting the making of the group's latest single, â€œAnimal.â€ â€œSaid I was a fan and reached out to them to see if I could write them a song. We've created â€˜Animal' together, go check it out gang and hope you all love it.â€

The behind-the-scenes clip reveals the song's creation, showing Sheeran in the studio as he miraculously comes up with the track's catchy chorus and earworm melodies. Fans are shown everything from the early stages of the song's formation to the final vocals being recorded by members Daniela, Lara and Megan. A snippet of the official music video plays to conclude the behind-the-scenes moment, unveiling the iconic five-piece in a dark aesthetic in line with the song's concept.

Sheeran's career includes two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and four Billboard 200 chart-toppers. After making their Hot 100 debut with â€œGnarly,â€ KATSEYE has gone as high as No. 21 on the tally with â€œGabrielaâ€ this year. Released last week, â€œAnimalâ€ continues the rollout for KATSEYE's new era as fans anticipate the release of their EP WILD, out Aug. 14.

Watch the making of â€œAnimalâ€ below.