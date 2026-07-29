The history of the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns rivalry

More than a decade ago, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins dominated the WWE scene, alongside Dean Ambrose, as part of The Shield. Along the way, Reigns and Rollins became bitter adversaries, and their rivalry sparked unique paths to individual success for both stars, building two of the greatest careers in WWE history.

This weekend at SummerSlam in the Night 2 main event, they’ll clash again for one of the top prizes in the game, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Let’s take a look at the history of their rivalry ahead of the next installment.

The beginning: Florida Championship Wrestling / NXT

Reigns and Rollins were signed to WWE contracts in 2010 and were assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) — WWE’s development system at the time. They arrived from different backgrounds. Reigns, a former defensive lineman for Georgia Tech, was fresh off a stint in the Canadian Football League. Rollins entered with a good deal of professional wrestling experience and success, particularly in Ring of Honor, where he was a world champion for 210 days.

Reigns joined WWE’s development system backed by a rich family legacy in professional wrestling. A member of the legendary AnoaÊ»i family, Reigns is the son of Sika of The Wild Samoans. His family legacy includes wrestling icons such as Afa, Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and The Rock. That wrestling dynasty continues today through stars, including the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

Rollins entered WWE having wrestled since he was a teenager. Wrestling as Tyler Black, he made a name for himself among the wrestling audience in promotions including Full Impact Pro and Professional Wrestling Guerrilla. But it was his three-year run in Ring of Honor that made him a commodity. The WWE was the next step in his evolution, and Rollins made history by becoming the first NXT champion when FCW rebranded to NXT in 2012.

The Shield debuts





Two years after their developmental run, Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose dramatically burst onto the WWE main roster scene. In the main event at the 2012 Survivor Series, the trio, known as The Shield, disrupted a match between CM Punk, John Cena and Ryback. They ambushed Ryback and powerbombed him through the announcer’s table, opening the door for Punk to retain the WWE Championship.

The Shield made its in-ring main roster debut less than a month later, against Daniel Bryan, Kane and Ryback, competing in, and winning, the promotion’s 13th Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. The Shield’s success continued in 2013 when it appeared at WrestleMania 29, defeating Randy Orton, Sheamus and The Big Show.

In the ensuing PLE, Extreme Rules, each member of the faction walked out with gold. Reigns and Rollins defeated Bryan and Kane to claim the tag team title, and Ambrose defeated Kofi Kingston to win the United States Championship. Although The Shield was riding high, glimpses of dissension began to creep in.

Reigns and Rollins lost the tag title to Cody Rhodes and Goldust in October 2013. Two months later, the trio lost a three-on-one handicap match to CM Punk. Things escalated further at the 2014 Royal Rumble, when Reigns eliminated both Rollins and Ambrose from the match.

Though there were clear signs of a potential eruption, The Shield reconciled and made the switch to a babyface act to combat Triple H and The Authority. But the truce proved to be temporary.

Triple H’s ‘Plan B’





On the episode of “Raw” following the WWE Payback in 2014 — an event where The Shield defeated Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista in an elimination match — the entire landscape shifted.

“In case you haven’t figured it out yet, what I do better than anybody is adapt,” Triple H told The Shield while walking toward the ring. “Last night was Plan A. Tonight? Plan B. There’s always a Plan B.”

As Triple H spoke those words to The Shield, which was in the ring, Rollins shattered the faction. With a steel chair shot to Reigns’ back followed by an onslaught on both Reigns and Ambrose, Rollins became the newest member of Triple H’s Authority.

It was a tide-shifting career move for Rollins, who went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and set the stage for one of the most pivotal chapters in the Reigns-Rollins saga.

As Rollins held the briefcase, Reigns went on to win the 2015 men’s Royal Rumble, earning him an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 31. He challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Levi’s Stadium.

As the match approached the 15-minute mark, Rollins’ music hit and he burst down the ramp to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Reigns-Lesnar main event was turned into a triple threat match. Rollins initially targeted Lesnar, who Reigns speared as he was about to deliver an F-5 to Rollins. That set up Rollins to connect with a stomp on Reigns for the win, which announcer Michael Cole famously dubbed the “Heist of the Century” on commentary.

In less than a year, Rollins severed The Shield and snatched Reigns’ WrestleMania main event from him. Rollins, the first NXT champion, became the first member of The Shield to stand upon the throne on the main roster.

After reigning for more than 200 days, Rollins’ momentum came to a halt when an unfortunate knee injury changed his direction. At a WWE live event in Dublin, Rollins suffered a torn ACL and MCL. He was forced to vacate the WWE Championship.

Who would capitalize? You guessed it — Reigns.

A tournament was held to crown a new WWE champion, and the final featured Reigns vs. Ambrose. Reigns came out on top at Survivor Series in 2015, but he was again cashed in on, this time by Money in the Bank winner Sheamus. But did have a WWE Championship to his name, one Rollins never officially lost.

Rollins returns and targets Reigns





By May 2016, Reigns was in the middle of his third WWE Championship reign. Though the audience was hesitant to embrace him as a babyface, Reigns was thriving from an accolades perspective, but that thorn in Reigns’ side appeared again at Extreme Rules.

Following a successful title defense against AJ Styles, Reigns stood tall … for a moment.

Rollins stormed the ring, returning from injury, and hit a Pedigree on Reigns to spoil his championship celebration. One month later, Rollins dethroned Reigns at Money in the Bank to become the WWE champion for the second time. The ghosts of The Shield quickly returned. Moments after Rollins’ victory, Ambrose cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase he had won earlier that night, leaving all three members of the legendary faction in the ring with WWE Championship reigns.

The Shield reunited on several occasions between the summer of 2017 and early 2019. That chapter came to an end in April 2019 when Ambrose’s contract expired, leading to his departure from WWE and eventual arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

That left Reigns and Rollins to carry on The Shield’s legacy in WWE.

The Tribal Chief vs. The Visionary

In 2022, Reigns was in the middle of a historic championship reign — one that would last 1,316 days. He’d meet his adversary Rollins in the opening match of that year’s Royal Rumble. In a callback to his days in The Shield, Rollins entered through the crowd, while using the group’s entrance theme and wearing The Shield-inspired ring gear.

Rollins picked up another win over Reigns, but the Tribal Chief had the last laugh. Rollins won by disqualification when Reigns would not release a guillotine choke despite Rollins grabbing the ring rope. Afterward, Reigns delivered another nod to their past by attacking Rollins with a steel chair.

Reigns continued his dominant reign all the way through to WrestleMania 40 in 2024, where he met Cody Rhodes in the Night 2 main event.

Rollins, aligned with Rhodes, was the determining factor in the match. In the closing moments of the bout, Reigns had the opportunity to use a steel chair on Rhodes, potentially sealing the deal for yet another title defense. Instead, he turned the chair on Rollins, delivering a decade-long payback for the destruction of The Shield. That allowed Rhodes to capitalize and win his first WWE world title.

Another chapter in one of WWE’s most celebrated rivalries will take place Sunday night. Will Rollins continue to haunt Reigns, or can the Tribal Chief finally put the fallout from The Shield’s collapse behind him?