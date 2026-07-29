Los gigantes llevan uno de los peores riesgos de lesiones de la NFL hasta 2026

Whether it be through misfires in the front office or miserable on-field performances, the New York Giants have brought their fan base a staggering amount of nausea and disappointment for the better part of a decade and a half.

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Ya sea por fallas en la directiva o por desempeños miserables en el campo, el Gigantes de Nueva York han traído a su base de fans un cantidad asombrosa de náuseas y decepción durante la mayor parte de una década y media.

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But believe it or not, the organization is not solely to blame. Big Blue has endured several devastating injuries that have derailed long-term development and turned bad seasons into utterly disastrous ones.

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Pero lo creas o no, la organización no es la única culpable. Big Blue ha sufrido varias lesiones devastadoras que han descarrilado el desarrollo a largo plazo y han convertido malas temporadas en absolutamente desastrosas.

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Every team deals with this problem at one time or another, but the Giants have not had the roster depth or culture to survive absences of key players.

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Todos los equipos enfrentan este problema en un momento u otro, pero los Giants no han tenido la profundidad de plantilla o la cultura para sobrevivir a las ausencias de jugadores clave.

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This year could be different, however. It will need to be, because New York heads into the 2026 campaign with a worryingly high risk for injury , according to projections by RotoWire, which scored the Giants with a 62.0 on the injury risk index, the third-worst index among the 32 NFL teams.

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Sin embargo, este año podría ser diferente. Será necesario que lo sea, porque Nueva York se dirige a la campaña de 2026 con una riesgo preocupantemente alto de sufrir lesiones según proyecciones de RotoWire, que calificó a los Giants con un 62.0 en el índice de riesgo de lesiones, el tercer peor índice entre los 32 equipos de la NFL.

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The Index, according to author Thomas Leary, “is built from a team's three-year Adjusted Games Lost trend, how banged-up it already is entering camp, its roster age, its 2026 travel-and-rest schedule, and whether it plays home games on turf.”

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El Índice, según el autor Thomas Leary, “se construye a partir de la tendencia de tres años de juegos perdidos ajustados de un equipo, qué tan golpeado está al ingresar al campamento, la edad de su plantilla, su calendario de viajes y descanso para 2026 y si juega partidos en casa en césped”.

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Giants Are Looking to Control the Injury Bug

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Los gigantes buscan controlar el virus de las lesiones

Los New York Giants no quieren seguir viendo escenas como esta cuando el receptor abierto Malik Nabers fue sacado del campo luego de una lesión de rodilla que puso fin a su temporada el año pasado. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Players are acclimating to new head coach John Harbaugh's way of doing things, which is a significant difference from the past. They need to stay healthy, especially when it comes to their key contributors on both sides of the ball.

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Los jugadores se están aclimatando a la forma de hacer las cosas del nuevo entrenador en jefe John Harbaugh, lo cual es una diferencia significativa con respecto al pasado. Necesitan mantenerse saludables, especialmente cuando se trata de sus contribuyentes clave en ambos lados del balón.

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Unfortunately, several factors are working against Big Blue, starting with ongoing questions about the artificial field at MetLife Stadium. But the biggest red flag that should concern fans most is arguably age.

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Desafortunadamente, varios factores están jugando en contra de Big Blue, comenzando con las preguntas actuales sobre el campo artificial en el MetLife Stadium. Pero podría decirse que la mayor señal de alerta que debería preocupar más a los fanáticos es la edad.

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The Giants have the third-highest NFL average roster age entering the new season at 26.54, per Ian Hartitz of RotoWire. The arrivals of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (33), defensive tackles Shelby Harris (34) and DJ Reader (32), fullback Patrick Ricard (32) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (32) all drove up that number.

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Los Gigantes tienen la tercera edad promedio más alta en la plantilla de la NFL entrando a la nueva temporada en 26.54, según Ian Hartitz de RotoWire. Las llegadas del receptor Odell Beckham Jr. (33), los tackles defensivos Shelby Harris (34) y DJ Reader (32), el fullback Patrick Ricard (32) y el liniero ofensivo Lucas Patrick (32) aumentaron ese número.

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This is significant because older players don’t always bounce back as quickly as their younger counterparts.

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Esto es importante porque los jugadores mayores no siempre se recuperan tan rápido como sus homólogos más jóvenes.

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Then there is just the matter of luck. Take, for instance, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas , who has played only 29 games across the last three years.

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Luego sólo queda la cuestión de la suerte. Tomemos, por ejemplo, tackle izquierdo titular Andrew Thomas que ha jugado sólo 29 partidos en los últimos tres años.

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Injuries can obviously ravage other position groups as well. Still, after all the anguish this franchise has endured, Lady Luck is due to be a bit more sympathetic to the Giants this season.

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Obviamente, las lesiones también pueden afectar a otros grupos de posición. Aún así, después de toda la angustia que ha soportado esta franquicia, Lady Luck debería ser un poco más comprensiva con los Giants esta temporada.

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