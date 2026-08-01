Same start but different outlook at Rangers era begins for McInnes

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson agreed with McInnes that there is no need to panic.

“It’s not the result Rangers wanted, but it is a point away from home at a difficult venue,” he said on BBC Radio Scotland. “Other teams will come here and find it very difficult.

“At this point in the season, there’s no knee-jerk [reaction] or anything here.

“It’s not what McInnes wants, but it’s the first game of the season. There will be time to judge once he gets the players he wants and once he gets more work done on the training ground.

“He will have learned a lot from his players tonight.”

On a night where Pandur, centre-back Ben Godfrey and former Hearts duo Cammy Devlin and Lawrence Shankland all made their debuts from the start, it was a glimpse into what this new-look Rangers side might look like under McInnes.

Summer signings Dan Neil and Ross McCrorie also came on as substitutes and McInnes made it clear there will be further additions in the weeks to come.

However, former Rangers man Andy Halliday saw what he believes to have been flaws in McInnes’ tactical set-up.

“No matter how many defenders you play with, the main fundamental is being compact, and I thought Rangers were the furthest thing from compact,” he said on Sportsound.

“All the best individuals, other than Thelo Aasgaard, were Dundee United players.

“Rangers are a work in progress, I think they’ll still make additions to try and improve, but it certainly wasn’t the start they were looking for.”