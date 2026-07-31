Barcelona boss Flick backs Gordon but talks up Rashford: Ill miss him

Hansi Flick says he will â€œmissâ€ Marcus Rashford after sending the on-loan forward back to Manchester United and signing Anthony Gordon to replace the England international.

Rashford helped Barca win La Liga last season, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances before the Spanish side decided against paying a fee of around Â£30 million to keep him permanently.

â€œI really appreciate having worked with him,â€ said Flick (via Marca), who bought Three Lions winger Gordon for Â£69.3m from Newcastle in May.

â€œLoans don't always lead to permanent transfers. I'm grateful for his work. I'll miss him. But Anthony Gordon has arrived and he's very keen to start working with us.â€

Barcelona signings: Flick â€˜happy with the team'

Karim Adeyemi made his non-competitive Barca debut by playing the first 45 minutes of their first pre-season friendly at English second-tier club Birmingham City on Friday.

The Germany forward arrived for Â£18.8m from Borussia Dortmund this month but was overshadowed by 18-year-old Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim, who scored twice in Barca's 2-2 draw before they were beaten 3-2 on penalties.

â€œHe has a lot of potential but he has things to improve,â€ Flick said of 24-year-old Adeyemi. â€œHe's only had a week of training. He can give us a lot.

â€œ[Abdelkarim's] very humble, has a good character and a lot of potential. He's a striker and is well-positioned in the box. He's very aware of the area, which is what I ask of a number 9.â€

Flick was non-committal when he was asked about the prospect of Barca signing a striker. â€œI'm focused on the team I have,â€ he replied.

â€œI don't talk about those who aren't here. We have big goals this season, as always, and I'm happy with the team.

â€œWhat's important is the team, the mentality, the attitude.â€

Birmingham City vs Barcelona

Abdelkarim initially equalised by converting a 41st-minute penalty after being fouled by Christoph Klarer.

Birmingham had taken the lead in the 31st minute when August Priske headed in Alex Cochrane's cross but Abdelkarim turned the scoreline around 15 minutes after half-time, sweeping in from close range when goalkeeper James Beadle spilled Roony Bardghji's long-range effort.

Barcelona's second goal was a deserved one on the balance of play and Birmingham, who are co-owned by NFL icon Tom Brady, responded admirably to regain control and equalise through new Â£6 million signing Jhon Solis' finish from Christoph Klarer's header.

Cochrane went closest to a winner by arrowing a drive against the top of the crossbar before Jack Robinson cleared Alex Gonzalez's shot off the line during the closing stages.

Beadle made a superb double save during added time, springing to either side of his line to repel strikes by the impressive Roony Bardghji and Gonzalez, then made two saves in his team's 3-2 shootout win.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca, who began their pre-season schedule without their World Cup stars at a sold-out stadium, face a club in Birmingham's division when they meet Preston North End behind closed doors on Monday,

Spain players and newly-crowned world champions Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Pedri are among the stars absent from their trip.

Birmingham travel to fellow Championship club Swansea City in the EFL Cup first round on August 8 (15:00 BST).

Barcelona team vs Birmingham City

Alejandro Balde was on the bench as the left-back continued his injury comeback and winger Raphinha has taken part in individual sessions this week following an injury-hit 2025/26 and World Cup with Brazil.

Frenkie de Jong was not involved but has travelled with Barcelona and worked in the gym as the midfielder continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Barcelona starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jofre Torrents, Marc Casado, Ebrima Tunkara, Marc Bernal, Karim Adeyemi, Hamza Abdelkarim, Shane Kluivert

Barcelona substitutes: Hector Fort, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Alvaro Cortes, Guille Fernandez, Brian Farinas, Tommy Marques, Raphinha, Roony Bardghji, Toni Fernandez, Fermin Lopez, Jordi Pesquer, Iker Rodriguez, Ibrahim Diarra, Oscar Gistau, Orian Goren, Aron Yaakobishvili, Alex Gonzalez