Vinicius would be statement signing from Arsenal, says Wilshere

Jack Wilshere believes signing Vinicius Junior would be a statement from Arsenal.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, and Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly interested in the winger.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Vinicius has directly contributed to the most goals in LaLiga (106 â€“ 69 goals, 37 assists) and scored the fourth-most.

And across the 2025-26 campaign, only Lamine Yamal (133) and Yan Diomande (118) completed more dribbles across Europe’s top five leagues than Vinicius (87).

While the 26-year-old has yet to comment on the matter, former Gunners midfielder Wilshere believes it would be a sign of intent if Arsenal acquired the Brazil international.

“It would definitely be a statement from Mikel [Arteta] and the club that they won the league last year and they're not resting on that,” Wilshere told Sky Sports News.

“They're ready to go again and want to improve, not just on the pitch but also on the commercial side as well with a player like that.”

Â Train with @ViniJr! pic.twitter.com/XI2VpQZk9r â€” Real Madrid C.F. Â (@realmadriden) August 3, 2026

Vinicius is not the only Brazilian linked with Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for the midfielder, but Wilshere believes the north London side can secure another top signing in Guimaraes.

“The one thing I don't see changing is Declan Rice,” Wilshere added.

“Whenever the team played well last year, he was a big part of that. he needs a rest now, he's had a lot going on in the summer as well, of course.

“But to add quality, Bruno is a player I really enjoy watching. With Mikel's coaching and the way he'll shape his play, plus the quality he already has, it will be a top signing for them if they get it done.”