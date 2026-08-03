Chelsea agree £25m sale of Chalobah to Como

Como have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in a deal worth more than Â£30 million.

The 27-year-old is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Serie A club, where he will take on a leadership role under head coach Cesc Fabregas after Como secured Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish last season.

Chelsea will receive an initial fee of Â£25.7m, with a further Â£5.1m in performance-related add-ons following lengthy negotiations between the two clubs.

The overall package is close to Chelsea's original valuation of Â£30m plus Â£5m in bonuses, with Como finally reaching an agreement after making several offers since early June. Inter Milan had also shown interest in the England international.

Fabregas, who played for both Chelsea and Arsenal during his career, has been pushing to bring Chalobah to Como for more than six months.

The move will end Chalobah's near 20-year association with Chelsea, having joined the club's academy as a youngster before progressing into the first team.

ðŸš¨ðŸ”µâšªï¸ EXCLUSIVE: Como reach verbal agreement to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea, here we go! Club to club agreement in place at â‚¬30m fixed fee, â‚¬6m add-ons and sell-on clause for the English centre back. Chalobah wanted Italy + ready for UCL football. pic.twitter.com/YH5iRPRPV1 â€” Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

His departure is part of Chelsea's ongoing efforts to trim Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the new season.

The Blues strengthened their defence earlier this summer by signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for Â£52m, adding further experience and physicality to the back line.

Chelsea still have a wealth of central defensive options, including Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile, Aaron Anselmino, Axel Disasi and Mamadou Sarr.

The club are also looking to move on Disasi and Badiashile before the transfer window closes, while Sarr or Acheampong could be sent out on loan, potentially to another Premier League side.