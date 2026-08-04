Leipzig chief slams reporting of Diomande transfer saga

RB Leipzig’s sporting director Marcel Schafer has hit out at the reporting of Yan Diomande’s future in this transfer window.

Diomande has been heavily linked with a move away from Leipzig this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid all chasing the winger’s signature.

While PSG have seeminglyÂ withdrawn their interest, Madrid are reportedly close to completing a move for the 19-year-old despite seeing a â‚¬100m bid rejected.

Diomande missed Leipzig’s most recent pre-season friendly due to illness, which was confirmed by head coach Martin Demichelis, and Schafer claimed reports of the Ivory Coast international’s future have been way off the mark.

“It's clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the â€˜here we go.'” Schafer told Sky Germany.

“That's simply not the case. We're not at that stage yet.”

Putting the pre-season work in Â pic.twitter.com/ngffmt02e6 â€” RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 2, 2026

Diomande still has four years left on his current Leipzig deal, but a stellar 2025-26 campaign has thrust him into the spotlight.

The teenager directly contributed to 22 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season (13 goals, nine assists), helping them finish third in the Bundesliga.

He also completed the most dribbles (118) and take-on ending carries (104) of any player in the German top-flight last term.

Diomande switched agents recently, joining Roc Nation, the same agency which represents Vinicius Junior, but Schafer does not expect any negotiations to fall through due to the change of representatives.

“From my perspective, it's a clear no. I'm not aware of that,” Schafer added.

“There has been a change of agents. Our point of contact is now Roc Nation.Â

“That's something Yan made very clear to us. I don't think a transfer would fall through because of that, if it even comes to a transfer in the first place.”