LA Galaxy manager claims Casemiro agreed to join before late Inter Miami switch

Los Angeles Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz has claimed Casemiro initially told the MLS club he â€œonly wanted to playâ€ for them, as Major League Soccer continues its investigation into the Brazil midfielder's move to Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United midfielder joined Lionel Messi's side on a free transfer in July, signing a deal through the end of the 2027 MLS season, with the option to extend until June 2029.

Casemiro made his first appearance since the World Cup in Sunday's 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew, scoring an unfortunate own goal as Miami were held.

Speaking after LA Galaxy's goalless draw with FC Dallas, Kuntz addressed the ongoing MLS review into the transfer.

â€œIt is true that Casemiro called and said that he always wanted to play for Inter Miami,â€ Kuntz said.

â€œIt's also true that came two months after he told us that he only wanted to play for the Galaxy.â€

The investigation centres on MLS discovery rights, a league mechanism that gives one club priority to negotiate with a player if they decide to move to Major League Soccer.

MLS confirmed it had opened an investigation shortly after Casemiro's move was announced.

â€œThe league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete,â€ a statement read.

â€œWhile Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.â€

MLS discovery rights

Under MLS rules, each club can hold discovery rights on up to five players at any one time, giving them first refusal should those players wish to join the league.

LA Galaxy held Casemiro's discovery rights before Inter Miami acquired them as part of the agreement that paved the way for the transfer.

The California club confirmed a settlement had been reached but said the details would remain confidential until the investigation concludes.

Casemiro has previously insisted he made his intentions clear throughout the process.

â€œI left it very clear to them that I wanted to join Miami,â€ he said.

â€œIn the end, it's a city I love. My wife, my kids and I are always here when we have days off. We know the city.

â€œWhen I spoke to the Galaxy, I made it very clear which team I wanted to join in MLS and that is Inter Miami because of the project, the hope and, of course, to play with the best player of all time.â€

He also claimed that he joined the club to play with Messi himself.