Colorados Cannon relieved after ending scoring duck

Colorado Rapids defender Reggie Cannon expressed his relief after scoring his first goal of the MLS season ahead of their clash with Los Angeles FC.

Cannon was on target during the Rapids’ 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City last weekend, Colorado’s third win in four games since the World Cup break (L1).

The 28-year-old, who netted the opener against SKC, scored the fourth goal of his MLS career, but his first since the 2024 campaign.

Despite being a defender, Cannon is keen to continue adding more goals to his game this season.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Cannon. “Personally, just getting that stress relief off. It really feels good.

“But ultimately, to help the team in that moment, when things just weren’t clicking in front of goal, especially those first 70 minutes. It makes me feel really good.

“Overall, our performance has been very good defensively. We’ve had consecutive shutouts now, and I think everyone’s performing at a high level.

“But obviously, that offensive side is something every defender loves to add to their game. Adding that on the set piece is really fortunate for me. I’m very happy.”

Three straight home wins. Three straight clean sheets. Nico ruling the box Â pic.twitter.com/UghdIH0Chb â€” Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 17, 2026

Los Angeles FC are third in the Western Conference, nine points ahead of the Rapids, but did see their five-game unbeaten run in the competition come to an end.

LAFC lost 1-0 to 10-man San Diego FC atÂ the weekend after conceding a late penalty.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids â€“ Rafael Navarro

Rafael Navarro scored his 10th goal of the season in Colorado's win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, his third straight double-digit scoring season.

Navarro is the second player in club history to score at least 10 goals in three different seasons, joining Conor Casey, who did so in three straight years from 2007 and 2009.

Los Angeles FC â€“ Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min attempted four shots and created four chances for his team-mates on Saturday.

Son has been directly involved in 165 shots since making his MLS debut last August, the third-most in the league in that time, behind only Lionel Messi (244) and Evander (180).

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ LOS ANGELES FC WIN

The last two meetings between Colorado and LAFC have ended in draws, including a scoreless meeting in Los Angeles on April 22. Only one of the first 16 matches between the teamsÂ was drawn prior to the teams splitting the points in the last two meetings.

Colorado have recorded back-to-back shutout wins in regular-season play for the first time since May 2025. The Rapids have not won three straight games since July-September 2025 and last posted three straight shutout wins in May-June 2010.

LAFC have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions (D3 L1), failing to score more than one goal in any match, though two of those draws ended in shoot-out wins in the Leagues Cup.

LAFC also have not conceded more than once in any of those matches, playing three 1â€“1 draws, as well as recording a 1â€“0 win and a 1â€“0 loss.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Colorado Rapids â€“ 26.8%

Draw â€“ 23.8%

Los Angeles FC â€“ 49.4%