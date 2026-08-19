Target is set to report earnings before the bell. Heres what to expect

The rising sun illuminates the Target corporate logo on a sign at a store on May 19, 2026, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Target is expected to report fiscal second-quarter results Wednesday morning as the retailer offers a window into its turnaround progress under CEO Michael Fiddelke.

The company has tried to prove to investors that it’s on the right path toward returning to consistent growth and reattracting its core customer. The earnings come as many consumers continue to spend less, pressured by macroeconomic conditions.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting for the retailer’s fiscal second quarter, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.33 expected

$2.33 expected Revenue: $26.14 billion expected

Last quarter, Target reported its first positive same-store sales number in five quarters, jumping 5.6%. The company also hiked its full-year revenue guidance, though Fiddelke told reporters at the time that Target was maintaining a “cautious” outlook given ongoing uncertainty in the market.

Executives also said they were focused on making more changes to inventory, product selection and its sales strategy to fuel the company’s growth. One of its strongest segments last quarter was its baby and kids category.

Those earnings came on the heels of multiple quarters of sluggish sales, with annual revenue roughly flat for four years.

Fiddelke told reporters in May that the company’s “work is just beginning.”

Investors remain uncertain about whether Target can deliver on its promise. Analysts at Deutsche Bank Research wrote in a Friday note that they “remain sidelined” until they see more evidence that the company’s recent sales growth shows sustainable market share gains.

“We believe the more important debate is whether improving store and merchandising execution supports confidence in growth durability in FY27 and beyond,” the analysts wrote.

Target’s stock is up more than 55% this year.