WNBA Power Rankings: Can the Liberty find their way into the top four?

The New York Liberty started this season among the favorites to win the WNBA title. But they went 2-8 from June 19 to July 18, dropping to 13-12 overall after a dispiriting 108-88 loss at Indiana to end the stretch.

However, that low point seemed to flip a switch. Since July 20, the Liberty are 9-2 — with their only losses to Las Vegas and Indiana — and appear to be back in the hunt to land among the top four seeds in the playoffs.

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To do that, the Liberty must be at their best the rest of the way. Five of New York’s remaining eight regular-season games are against teams expected to make the playoffs, including Indiana at home on Saturday.

The Liberty, who are No. 5 in this week’s WNBA Power Rankings, have dealt with various injuries all season. Satou Sabally (head) hasn’t played since June 23, while fellow forward Leonie Fiebich (left foot) has been out since July 3. There is no timetable for either to return. Guard Sabrina Ionescu (left foot) missed Sunday’s win over Connecticut, but she is considered day-to-day.

The Liberty’s stalwarts have been forward Breanna Stewart and center Jonquel Jones, each of whom has missed just one game. Stewart, who will head to Germany with the U.S. team for the FIBA World Cup in September, is averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She is having another excellent season while approaching her 32nd birthday later this month. Jones, 32, is averaging 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.

The question: Will the Liberty have enough around them to make a long postseason run?

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ GS (Aug. 19), @ WAS (Aug. 21), vs. GS (Aug. 24)

The Lynx continued to pad their first-place lead, defeating Portland 85-81 on Wednesday and Las Vegas 92-87 on Saturday. Forward Natasha Howard registered double-doubles in both games on a combined 27 points and 23 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field. Forward Napheesa Collier had a combined 39 points, and she has scored in double figures in all nine outings since returning July 22 following surgery on her ankles. Minnesota has won 14 of its past 15 games.

play 0:12 Olivia Miles knocks down the trey

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Aug. 19), @ CHI (Aug. 21), @ MIN (Aug. 24)

The Valkyries made the playoffs during their debut last year, and they’ve done it again this season. Monday’s 78-70 victory over Dallas was the clincher. They also defeated Chicago 91-71 last week. Gabby Williams posted a combined 36 points in the two games, while Tiffany Hayes had 32. How the Valkyries win was demonstrated against Dallas: They control the pace. Golden State shot just 38% from the field as compared with 45% for Dallas, but the Valkyries took 72 shots to 58 for the Wings.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ TOR (Aug. 18), @ DAL (Aug. 20), @ NY (Aug. 22), @ CHI (Aug. 23)

The Fever went 3-0 this past week, all against teams expected to be in the postseason. Last Tuesday, Indiana beat visiting New York 106-92 behind guard Kelsey Mitchell’s 28 points. Then in wins against Dallas (98-87) on Friday and at Atlanta (95-91 in overtime) on Sunday, guard Caitlin Clark led the way with 29 points and 10 assists then 26 and nine. The decision over the Dream also was noteworthy as second-year forward Makayla Timpson tallied a career-high 20 points for the Fever, whose next four games will be on the road.

play 0:19 Kelsey Mitchell hits the dagger for the Fever

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. ATL (Aug. 18), vs. CON (Aug. 20), @ TOR (Aug. 23)

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The Aces cooled off the Washington Mystics last week, beating them 86-76 on Aug. 11 and 83-76 on Thursday. Guard Jackie Young had a combined 57 points and 13 assists in those two victories. But on Saturday, Minnesota slowed down Young in the scoring column, as she put up just eight points to go with her nine assists in the Aces’ 92-87 defeat. Las Vegas won its first matchup against the Lynx (June 13) but lost the two since (Aug. 8 and Saturday).

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ CHI (Aug. 18), vs. IND (Aug. 22)

If Stewart and Jones, both former WNBA MVPs, have been the Liberty’s pillars, French guards Pauline Astier (9.4 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Marine Johannes (9.3 and 2.5) have been a big part of the team’s glue. Astier, a 24-year-old rookie, and China’s Han Xu are the only New York players who have appeared in all 36 games this season. Johannes has played in 33 contests. Both Astier and Johannes are expected to compete for France in the FIBA World Cup.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ LV (Aug. 18), @ LA (Aug. 20), @ PHO (Aug. 22), @ LA (Aug. 24)

The Dream might be kicking themselves a bit after Sunday’s 95-91 overtime loss to visiting Indiana in which they had several chances to win in regulation. That followed a 104-69 victory Thursday at Connecticut. Beating Indiana would have been a great way for the Dream to go into their upcoming four-game West Coast trip. But they can still look at everything they did right last week, including a combined 61 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from guard Allisha Gray in the two outings.

play 1:26 Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray score 29 points apiece in a Dream win

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Aug. 19), vs. MIN (Aug. 21), @ POR (Aug. 23)

After winning seven in a row, the Mystics lost back-to-back games at Las Vegas: 86-76 last Tuesday and 83-76 on Thursday. Center Shakira Austin had a combined 49 points and 16 rebounds in those contests but didn’t get enough support from the rest of the team. Washington then bounced back with an 80-70 home victory over Los Angeles on Saturday, led by guard Sonia Citron’s 21 points and eight assists. It might be difficult for the Mystics to move into the league’s top four for the playoffs, but they’ve at least put themselves in the conversation.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. IND (Aug. 20), vs. SEA (Aug. 23), vs. POR (Aug. 25)

The Wings still have a cushion for a playoff spot, but they have to be concerned with how they have played since the July 25 All-Star Game. They are 2-7 during that stretch. All those losses have been to other teams that have either clinched a postseason berth or are expected to make the playoffs. But the Wings haven’t been as impressive as they were when they had won seven of eight leading up to All-Star Game. Part of it, of course, is that rookie guard Azzi Fudd has been out the past five games with a knee injury.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ TOR (Aug. 21), vs. WAS (Aug. 23)

The expansion Fire have played well in August despite the loss of guard Sarah Ashlee Barker to a knee injury just before the All-Star Game in late July. They are 4-2 this month. Last week, they battled first-place Minnesota before falling 85-81 on Wednesday then won at Seattle 84-82 on Friday and at Phoenix 88-85 on Sunday. Guard Carla Leite didn’t play against the Lynx (knee) but had a combined 37 points and 11 assists in the two victories.

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Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. NY (Aug. 18), vs. GS (Aug. 21), vs. IND (Aug. 23)

Late-game situations haven’t been kind to Chicago this season, but they’ve been even worse for Seattle. That played out Sunday in Seattle, as the Sky prevailed 82-80 for their first road win since July 7. Last-minute free throws sealed the victory. Earlier in the week, the Sky fell at Golden State 91-71. Center Kamilla Cardoso had a combined 42 points and 18 rebounds in those two games.

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Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. ATL (Aug. 22)

It’s indicative of how this season has gone that on a night the Mercury really wanted a victory — when legendary guard Diana Taurasi’s jersey was retired — Phoenix still lost 88-85 to Portland. Earlier in the week, though, the Mercury beat Los Angeles 94-87. Guard Kelsey Plum, who played four games with the Mercury after being traded from the Sparks, has missed the past two contests with a leg injury.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ CON (Aug. 18), vs. ATL (Aug. 20), vs. CON (Aug. 22), vs. ATL (Aug. 24)

It has been a brutal past month for the Sparks, who look like they’ll miss the playoffs for the sixth season in a row. From July 13 to Aug. 15, Los Angeles went 2-11. Last week, they lost to Phoenix (94-87), New York (85-81) and Washington (80-70). Looking for positives this season, there is the play of guard Rae Burrell. The No. 9 pick in the 2022 draft out of Tennessee, Burrell is averaging a career-high 14.1 points.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. LA (Aug. 18), @ LV (Aug. 20), @ LA (Aug. 22)

The Sun are finishing off their final season in Connecticut before moving to Houston for the 2027 campaign. Last week, they were blown out 104-69 at home by Atlanta on Thursday but had a more respectable outing Saturday against the visiting Liberty before falling 82-75. We will see if the Sun can have any impact on the playoff position of other teams, as seven of Connecticut’s final 11 games will be against teams expected to make the postseason.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: @ DAL (Aug. 23)

No one expected the Storm to make the playoffs this season. Like Connecticut, Seattle already is eliminated from contention. Instead, it has been about looking for growth. There was a good sign of that this past week in the Storm’s 82-80 home loss to Chicago on Sunday. Ezi Magbegor logged a season-high 17 points, while fellow post players Dominique Malonga put up 19 and Awa Fam 14. It was the first time this season that each member of the trio had scored in double figures. But we could see a lot more of that in the future.

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Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: IND (Aug. 18), @ WAS (Aug. 19), vs. POR (Aug. 21), vs. LV (Aug. 23)

The expansion Tempo have lost 10 in a row and 14 of their past 15 dating to late June. Last week, that included a 94-88 defeat at Dallas on Wednesday. While her team is struggling, Toronto guard Marina Mabrey continues to have a career year, averaging 20.8 points.